He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 Clip Pits Teela Against Evelyn (Exclusive)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is just about ready to tackle its second season. The animated hit will roll out new episodes over on Netflix starting March 3rd, but ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the show ahead of time. As you can see above, the clip follows Prince Adam on a mission with his friends, but things get dicey when a giant bug nearly sends the group crashing.

The clip starts easily enough as Adam is joined by his friends in an airship even though the truce between Teela and Evelyn is tense. Their ride is turned upside down when a massive dragonfly is spotted just ahead, and it turns out Gary is ready to fight. The massive bug sets its sights on He-Man’s ride, and things get worse when Evelyn tries to ditch the gang for a quick escape.

As you can see, Teela and Evelyn are quick to duke out their tension mid-air while Adam tries to keep his ride from plummeting beneath the clouds. It seems He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will be just as wild this season as it was in its first. So if you haven’t checked out season one, you can find it streaming on Netflix right now.

And if you need to know more about He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, no sweat! You can check out its full synopsis below:

“In order to save the POWER OF GRAYSKULL from being destroyed by SKELETOR and his mind-controlled royal army, HE-MAN and the MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE have taken CASTLE GRAYSKULL to the distant safety of the aerial kingdom of AVION – where brash braggadocio KING STRATOS is convinced he and he alone can lead the MOTU to victory.

Meanwhile, TEELA, ORK-O and KING RANDOR – left behind beneath the streets of ETERNOS – rally a resistance against the newly-crowned LORD SKELETOR and his DARK MASTERS. In order for Teela to gain any ground with her impending insurrection, she and her team will need to win over the king of “the world below,” the multi-faceted MAN-E-FACES!

But one throne and crown aren’t enough for Skeletor, who’s set his sights on using his newly acquired royal resources to unearth the long-lost SIGIL OF HSSSS – an ancient Eternian artifact once used by the legendary KING HSSSS himself to lead an army of the undead!”

