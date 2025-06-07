Hell Teacher Nube Reboot Drops New Trailer & Poster Ahead of Premiere

Play video

Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano’s classic Hell Teacher Nube manga is coming back for a brand new anime reboot set in the modern day, and fans have gotten a new look at Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube ahead of its premiere this Summer with a new trailer and poster. Hell Teacher Nube originally hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the 1990s, and is now one of the many classic franchises coming back with a new revival series. Fans have gotten to see these classics return in new ways with modern audiences, and now here comes a major Shonen Jump hitter for a new era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is gearing up to make its debut next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2025 anime schedule. Ahead of its premiere, licensor REMOW has debuted a brand new trailer and poster for the reboot series to help commemorate the fact that this is one of the many projects fans will get to check out the first look at during the events of Anime Expo 2025 this July as well. You can check out the newest trailer for Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube in the video above, and new poster below.

REMOW

What’s New For Hell Teacher Reboot Anime?

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube will be hosting the United States premiere of the new anime as part of a special panel at Anime Expo 2025, and will be streaming the new anime this July but has yet to confirm its United States streaming home as of the time of this publication. This newest trailer also confirms that the new anime will feature -SKS- ZIGZAG performing the opening theme song titled “P0WER-AkuryoTaisan-,” and the new ending theme is titled “Sunflower” as performed by Chilli Beans. It’s going to be running for two cours of episodes with the second half airing in Winter 2026.

Yasuyuki Oishi will be directing the anime for Studio KAI with Fumito Yamada as assistant director, Yoshiki Okusa writing the anime’s scripts, Yu Yoshiyama designing the characters, and Evan Call composing the music. The voice cast for the anime includes Ryotaro Okiayu as the titular “Nube,” Meisuke Nueno, Ryoko Shiraishi as Hitoshi Tateno, Aya Suzaki as Kyoko Inaba, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Miki Hosokawa, Ryota Iwasaki as Katsuya Kimura, Shiho Kokido as Makoto Kurita, Aya Endo as Ritsuko Takahashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kyosuke Tamamo, and Ai Kakuma as Yukime.

REMOW

What Is Hell Teacher Nube About?

Original series writer Sho Makura previously teased how this would be a modern update for the franchise, so fans both new and old will be able to enjoy this new take on the Hell Teacher story, “I am thrilled that we are getting a new anime adaptation in this Reiwa (modern) era. With the changing times and advancements in digital animation, the setting has been updated, and the students of Class 5-3 have been given a modern update. Please look forward to a completely new look while retaining all the charm of Nube.”

REMOW teases what to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube overall as such, “A number of inexplicable phenomena have been plaguing the town of Domori. In order to protect the town’s children, a new homeroom teacher known as ‘Nube’ arrives. Normally gentle and a bit outgoing, Nube has a secret side: he is, in fact, the only psychic teacher in Japan. Rumor also has it his left hand is possessed by a demon! Hell’s messenger of justice is here to take on the school’s seven mysteries, ghosts, and evil spirits attacking his students. This occultist action story starts now!”