Hell Teacher Nube Returning for New Manga Revival Ahead of Reboot Anime

Hell Teacher Nube is now in the works on a brand new anime series, and it’s going to come back with a brand new manga revival too. Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is a brand new anime series taking on Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano’s original Shonen Jump manga classic in a whole new way. The new anime will be modernizing things to fit with the current time, and it’s going to make some other changes from the classic run to better help the fit. But for those hoping for more of the manga instead, there’s a cool new release on the way too.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube announced during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend that along with the new anime reboot coming later this Summer, the manga is kicking off a new serialization in Japan later this Spring (as detailed on social media). Debuting in Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine on May 2nd, this new series will be titled Jigoku Sensei Nube Kai and will feature Nube crossing space and time to help save his students from a lot of otherworldly beings and foes that are making themselves known. Check out the first look at the new manga below.

What’s New for the Hell Teacher Nube Revival?

Original creators Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano will be returning for the new Jigoku Sensei Nube Kai manga, but it has yet to be revealed just how long this new take on the classic will be running for. It’s also yet to be revealed how this will tie into the story of the new reboot anime, but during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend the anime reboot revealed some new additions to its growing cast. These include the likes of Natsumi Fujiwara as Akira Yamaguchi, Ayahi Takagaki as Shuichi Shirato, Nao Toyama as Noriko Nakajima, Yui Makino as Shizuka Kikuchi, Shoji Inoyama as Masaru Kaneda, and Miyuri Shimabukuro as Manami Kimura.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube previously revealed the voice cast for the revival anime would feature the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Nube, Ryoko Shiraishi as Hitoshi Tateno, Aya Suzaki as Kyoko Inaba, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Miki Hosokawa, Ryota Iwasaki as Katsuya Kimura, Shiho Kokido as Makoto Kurita, Aya Endo as Ritsuko Takahashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kyosuke Tamamo, and Ai Kakuma as Yukime. Yasuyuki Oishi will be directing the anime for Studio KAI with Fumito Yamada as assistant director, Yoshiki Okusa is writing the anime’s scripts, Yu Yoshiyama will be designing the characters, and Evan Call will be composing the music.

Original series writer Sho Makura teased how Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube would be a modern update for the franchise, “I am thrilled that we are getting a new anime adaptation in this Reiwa (modern) era. With the changing times and advancements in digital animation, the setting has been updated, and the students of Class 5-3 have been given a modern update. Please look forward to a completely new look while retaining all the charm of Nube.” So it’s going to be fresh even for experienced fans.

As for what to expect from the series overall, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is teased as such, “A number of inexplicable phenomena have been plaguing the town of Domori. In order to protect the town’s children, a new homeroom teacher known as ‘Nube’ arrives. Normally gentle and a bit outgoing, Nube has a secret side: he is, in fact, the only psychic teacher in Japan. Rumor also has it his left hand is possessed by a demon! Hell’s messenger of justice is here to take on the school’s seven mysteries, ghosts, and evil spirits attacking his students. This occultist action story starts now!”