Hunter x Hunter’s Sequel May Be Sooner Than You Think

Hunter x Hunter is one of the greatest Shonen manga and anime series of all time. However, the franchise has suffered terribly due to creator Yoshihiro Togashi’s concerning health. The manga has gone on several hiatuses over the years, some even spanning for years. Because of this, even the anime adaptation has suffered significantly. The first anime debuted in 1999, more than a year after the manga debut. However, it reached its conclusion in 2001 after airing 62 episodes. NIPPON TV and VAP introduced HxH to fans with a reboot in 2011, which adapted many more arcs than the original anime.

However, since the anime lacked source material, it also stopped airing in 2014, leaving the story unfinished for over a decade. The manga is currently in its Succession Contest Arc, which has 71 chapters so far. HxH went on another indefinite hiatus again in 2024 after releasing ten new chapters. The mangaka promises to return with 50 chapters, possibly concluding the ongoing arc. While the anime adaptation still seems like a long shot, an update from the official website of AnimeJapan may be pointing toward an anime announcement from NIPPON TV and VAP. However, we can’t get our hopes too high without an official confirmation.

NIPPON TV and VAP Will Share New Announcements at AnimeJapan 2025

On the official website of AnimeJapan, NIPPON TV and VAP are listed as exhibitors and have confirmed their joint participation in the exhibit during the event in 2025. They will be presenting a number of ongoing anime series and announcing a few upcoming projects. The tags include Hunter × Hunter, Ponkotsu Quest, The Fable, The Summer Hikaru Died, and Tougen Anki. Since the website specifically mentions HxH, we may be getting new information regarding the sequel.

AnimeJapan is one of the world’s largest annual anime events, which will feature a record-breaking 117 exhibitors, including major companies like Aniplex, KADOKAWA, and TOHO Animation. The public days are scheduled for March 22nd and 23rd, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight. Meanwhile, a separate event will be held on business days for professionals on March 24th and 25th, 2025. It’s when animation studios and producers announce major news.

However, the production studios will also exhibit and sell their products, so it’s possible those items will be HxH-themed. On January 17th, 2025, the official YouTube channel of AnimeJapan will stream “AnimeJapan KICKOFF 2025” to reveal the lineup and provide the latest updates about the event.

Considering that the manga has 71 chapters left to be adapted, it may be possible for Madhouse to work on at least a short season while awaiting the rest of the chapters from Togashi. The Succession Contest Arc is one of the best arcs focusing on political drama, layers of mysteries, and thrilling battles. It’s common for royal princes of the Kakin Kingdom to fight to the death to ascend to the throne. The arc centers around Kurapika, who is hired to protect the youngest prince, Woble. He also plans to retrieve the remaining Scarlet Eyes during this mission.

