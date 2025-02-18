New Ichi the Witch Art Teases How the Stars Would Look in Anime

Ichi the Witch only has 22 chapters so far, but the manga already has a wide fanbase on social media. Written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the story is set in a fantasy world where magic exists in the form of magical creatures known as Majiks. Each Majik has a unique trial that someone must pass before acquiring them. However, in this world, only women have shown affinity to magic. Things change when a lone hunter, mad enough to attack one of the most powerful Majiks in history, acquires magic.

The story continues as Ichi struggles with his new identity in a woman-dominated Mantinel Witches Association. The ongoing arc features the brief battle with World Hater Majik, the strongest one in the series so far. He is considered the greatest enemy of the association. Although the Majik gets away after fighting Desscaras, Ichi swears that he will hunt the powerful creature one day. With the introduction of the World Hater Majik and the prophecy of Ichi acquiring it in the future, the story is finally taking shape. As the manga continues to gain popularity, a fan artist draws the characters in anime style.

Ichi the Witch Fan Artist Uses Anime Style to Draw the Characters

@iluvluvnutella is a popular fan artist on X, previously known as Twitter. The artist is known for drawing several mangas in anime style, with Ichi the Witch being one of them. @TempestUmbra_E compiles the artworks and shares them on Ichi the Witch community while giving credits to the artist. The manga is fairly new, so it will be a while before fans will even begin to discuss the anime adaptation. Hence, these art pieces are surely a delight as the artist breathes life into Desscaras’ beauty.

She’s the most popular character in the manga so far, and rightfully so. Apart from her unparalleled beauty, Desscaras is also the strongest witch in existence. She’s lively and caring despite carrying plenty of burden on her own. Desscaras also has a tragic past, which has been hinted at but not yet revealed. A lot of her qualities remind fans of Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved Satoru Gojo. Additionally, one of those artworks features a scene from Chapter 4 where Ichi meets Kumugi, a Witch Cadet, for the first time.

There’s also one illustration featuring Ichi and the World Hater Majik. Ichi’s eyes are glistening with excitement as he swears to hunt down the Majik while the latter has an arrogant expression. After all, the S-tier Majik doesn’t consider Ichi, a new witch, a threat. The manga began serializing in September 2024 and released its first volume in January this year. The second volume will be released on March 4th. Ichi the Witch volumes have yet to announce English release dates, but it may take Viz a few months to make them globally available. The series continues to gain popularity, and there’s a good chance it will receive an anime adaptation in a couple of years or so.

