Shonen Jump’s Biggest New Hit Could Ironically Be a Shojo in Disguise

Ichi the Witch is one of the most popular Shonen Jump series right now, despite having only 22 chapters. The manga captured fans’ attention from the very beginning and continues to rise in popularity. Written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the story is set in a fantasy world following a male protagonist. The manga debuted in September 2024 and released its first volume on January 4th. Because of the high demand, it’s already getting a second reprint.

The second volume will be released on March 4th. Just like a typical shonen, this manga is action-packed, with a focus on adventure, battles, and achieving one’s goals. Even so, a lot of underlying elements can be classified as shojo. Shojo typically refers to a demographic of manga and anime targeted at a young female audience, while shonen is targeted towards young boys. While there’s a clear line between the two, we have many reasons to believe Ichi the Witch is a shojo in disguise.

Ichi the Witch’s Plot Introduces Its World’s First Male Witch

Ichi the Witch follows Ichi, a young boy who has been fending for himself since the age of six. He was abandoned by his parents at the age of six, and the only thing they gave him was a knife so he could kill himself. Even so, Ichi turned his life around and learned how to hunt over the years. The story is set in a world where magic exists in the form of creatures known as Majiks. Only those who can pass certain trials can acquire the powers of those Majiks. However, only women have the natural ability to use magic, which is why they are called Witches. But what if there exists a Majik whose trial is something no woman can pass?

And what if there’s a young boy reckless enough to attack a powerful magical creature with regular weapons? Ichi sees that his home is in danger and not even the most powerful witches can defeat the monster. Hence, he takes matters into his own hands and becomes the first male Witch known to the world. The chances of him getting magical powers were very slim, and now he must prove himself worthy. His powers challenge the societal norms in a woman-dominated world as he must strive to master his newfound powers and confront powerful Majiks.

The Art Style of Ichi the Witch Leans Heavily into the Shojo Side

Shojo manga often has elegant, detailed illustrations focusing on emotional expressiveness. The soft and delicate linework in Ichi the Witch embodies the classic traits of shojo art. Not only that, but the large, sparkling eyes of the characters are a hallmark of shojo art. The beautiful details breathe life into the magical world of the story. This demographic and manga art movement is largely rooted in the style of Macoto Takahashi, the pioneer of shojo with an artistic career spanning over seven decades. His work continues to influence shojo mangaka through the present.

It’s common to see large sparkling eyes in almost all of Takahashi’s illustrations. Additionally, his work also included intricate details, distinguished as dreamy, romantic, and aesthetic. Apart from the eyes, his artwork also comprised of flowing hair, floral motifs, ribbons, and lace. Ichi the Witch features similar aesthetics as both styles evoke a sense of fantasy, with a focus on the beauty of the characters and their relationships. Even so, Macoto Takahashi’s work is often more rooted in the 1970s and 1980s shoujo art, whereas Ichi the Witch is more comparable to contemporary shojo spins.

A Male Protagonist in a Female-Dominated Society

The world of magic is heavily dominated by women, as they are the only ones capable of using it. In folklore and mythology, women have often been associated with witchcraft and magical powers. The idea of witches, often female, is rooted in many cultures, where women were believed to possess a deeper connection to nature and spirituality. Hence, this archetype is the center of the story, with women being the key wielders of magical powers or serving in the magical world.

However, King Uroro, the powerful ancient Majik, having a trial that no woman can surpass, puts their authority in jeopardy. Desscaras, the strongest witch, likely would have died if Ichi hadn’t stepped in. Fans even hilariously quipped that the only reason Uroro was originally undefeated “because he was misogynistic.”

Ichi Fits in as a Shojo Protagonist

Despite being a young man, Ichi may very well be considered a Shojo protagonist if we take note of his characteristics and journey of self-discovery. As a male witch having the power of a powerful Majik, he has to navigate a world where women hold the majority of power, which can be quite challenging. Most of the characters are women, and they play crucial roles, shaping Ichi’s development as a character. With Ichi as the protagonist, the story is geared toward portraying a healthier vision of ideal masculinity.

He embraces both strength and vulnerability. Rather than being defined by brute force or emotional repression (which can be common tropes in traditional shonen masculinity), Ichi demonstrates emotional intelligence, empathy, and the ability to express feelings in a healthy way. His vulnerability can be a sign of strength, allowing him to grow as a person and form deeper, more meaningful relationships with others—especially with the women in his world.

While these qualities don’t necessarily mean Ichi the Witch shouldn’t be considered a Shonen, it does put things into perspective that there are many ways it’s not a typical demographic WSJ usually publishes. This is without even mentioning the simple fact that the series is created and overseen by a female author and artist duo. Finally, it reminds readers that just as shojo can have universal appeal, it reminds us that its consumers and creators come from all circles of life.



