Invincible Season 3 Drops First Look at Episode 4

Invincible Season 3 is now back in action with Prime Video, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Episode 4 with a new sneak peek clip. Invincible has been one of the hottest animated releases of the last few years with its first two seasons hitting high marks with both fans and critics, and it’s the same case for Season 3 already as it’s hitting those same high marks. But now that the first three episode have set up an intense new arc for Mark, it’s time to actually get rolling on it with the first of its wild conflicts.

Invincible Season 3 has been setting up a dark new path for Mark Grayson as after everything that happened to him in Season 2, Mark is now more intense towards his hero duties than before. He’s drawing more of a line between himself and the villains, and it’s even caused a rift between him and Cecil moving forward. This makes the preview for Invincible Season 3 Episode 4 all the more intriguing as shared by Invincible’s official social media account below.

Episode 4 is a banger and a personal favorite of Admincible’s. See you Thursday!!! pic.twitter.com/tBHrezVy6k — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 10, 2025

When to Watch Invincible Season 3 Episode 4

Invincible Season 3 Episode 4 is titled “You Were My Hero,” and will be making its streaming debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 13th at 12:00AM PT. Rather than tease more of the fallout between Mark and Cecil, the preview instead teases one of the plots that might have gotten lost on the sideline. Mark had tried to stop two criminals named Fightmaster and Dropkick from stealing the Declaration of Independence. But thanks to Multi-Paul’s surprise interruption and attack, the two criminals were able to get away with the valuable piece of history.

As seen in this sneak peek teaser, Fightmaster and Dropkick (who are actually voiced by Netflix’s Cobra Kai and Sakamoto Days star Xolo Maridueña) seemingly will be making a comeback and explain more about the state of their future world. They had come back in time with the intent of stealing the Declaration of Independence for a reason, and fans won’t really be able to believe what that reason is if it’s anything like how this arc played out in the original Invincible comics. It’s the start of a much wilder adventure for sure.

What’s Next for Invincible?

Invincible Season 3 will be airing its new episodes on a weekly basis through to the end of the season. The previous reveal of its episode release schedule confirmed that there won’t be a long wait in between episodes like seen with Season 2, and Season 3 will be coming to an end with the release of Episode 8 on March 13th. For those hoping for more after, Invincible has also confirmed Season 4 of the series is now in the works. According to a recent update from star J.K. Simmons, early work on these new episodes has begun as well.

“Yeah, we actually have, dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season,” Simmons teased about working on Invincible Season 4. “And I’m looking forward to… I don’t know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again.” A release window or date for this new season has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, and likely won’t be confirmed until long after Season 3 comes to an end. For now, it’s best to just enjoy the wild ride as Mark faces his toughest foes yet.