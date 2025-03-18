Invincible Season 4’s New Hell Arc Could Finally Introduce Spawn

Invincible is getting ready for a brand new story in Season 4 not seen in the original comics, and this could be the perfect opportunity to bring in Spawn for a full cameo like in the original. Invincible fans had been waiting for Season 3 to adapt one of the biggest events from the original comics run, the Invincible War. This took place within a single issue of the original series, but saw multiple variants of Mark attacking all over the world. But in the Invincible comics, this was the time where fans got to see all sorts of Image Comics characters taking down Mark in various ways.

In the original comics version of the Invincible War event, there was a brief appearance from Spawn as he was fighting back against one of the Mark variants. While some of the extra characters actually got to make it to screen, Spawn unfortunately didn’t make the jump. But with Invincible Season 4 teasing the start of a brand new story featuring Damien Darkblo and potentially Hell for a small arc, this could be a fun way to incorporated at least a little bit of animated Spawn action to help Invincible out of this jam.

What’s Coming in Invincible Season 4?

Invincible Season 3 ended with a shocking post-credits scene that saw Damien Darkblood return for the first time since he was banished to Hell by Cecil back in the first season. This was a surprising return not only because it’s revisiting a character we haven’t seen in action for a while, but this is also starting a brand new story arc not seen in the original Invincible comics. Because when Damien disappears in the original comics, he never returns again. But that’s already much different with this new post-credits scene in the animated series.

As Damien summons a much stronger demonic presence (voiced by surprise guest star Bruce Campbell), it’s teased that there’s someone on Earth that’s a fitting vessel to possess. Whether or not this involves Mark, this would be a fun way to drag Mark to Hell for an episode to fight against this new demonic evil before heading back to Earth and continuing to face off against the Viltrumite Empire threat. So if there’s a chance to bring in Spawn for a much bigger kind of cameo, a journey to Hell (and subsequent escape) would be the perfect place to do so.

Will Spawn Actually Cameo in Invincible?

Unfortunately, despite the fact that this would be a great place (especially as Kirkman himself has teased a full Hell arc he never got to use in the comics) to bring in Spawn for the Invincible animated series, it might be tough to actually pull off. The rights to the character might have been easier to nab back in the original comics for a single panel, but it’s an entirely different kind of area for an animated series cameo. Even if it’s an appearance where the character doesn’t say a single line, there is still a lot of red tape that would have to be worked through to make a cameo happen.

Invincible has had to work around the comics’ famous cameos in creative ways in the past such as with the debut of “Agent Spider” to make up for the missing Spider-Man crossover story during the fight with Angstrom Levy, and it’s likely to be the same case here. But rather than including a faux-Spawn, it’s probably much easier to just not include him at all. If there’s any time to do it, however, Mark going to Hell and teaming up with Spawn to fight Satan would be a hell of an episode in Invincible Season 4.