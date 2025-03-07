Invincible Posts the Perfect Spider-Man Meme Response to Pivotal New Episode

Invincible Season 3 dropped its penultimate episode (SPOILERS), which brought the infamous “Invincible War” from the comics to the screen. Mark Grayson/Invincible’s (Steven Yeun) nemesis Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) returned from the (near) dead and used his reality-hopping powers to gather a gang of Invincible’s worst variants, unleashing them on Mark’s Earth to cause havoc and ruin Invincible’s reputation. Mark, the Guardians of the Globe, and every superhero in between had to fight (in a lot of cases to the death) to keep Earth from being overrun by nightmare versions of its most powerful hero – and that sentiment could only be captured in one meme, and one meme only:

With great power comes great… devastation? pic.twitter.com/3WD0XY1UE9 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 6, 2025

The Invincible Twitter account didn’t miss a beat, posting the series’ twist on the infamous ‘Spider-Man Meme,’ which sees Spider-Man and his clone pointing at one another and insisting the other is the fake. There’s also a clear dark twist on Spider-Man’s ‘Power and Responsiblilty’ mantra, as more of Mark prove to be a dire thing. Th image is an ode to the main collection of Mark’s variants that are featured in the episode: the one who clearly embraced his dad Omni-Man’s Viltrumite heritage (and style); the total psychopath sadist version with the runway stripe mohawk; the one who went full superhero with a cape-and-cowl costume; the long-haired one, and of course, the bastard responsible for Rex’s death. Even though some of them were killed off – and the entire group ended up stranded in a wasteland dimension – Yeun did some great verbal acrobatics to create the personalities of each variant. For those of us who didn’t read the comics: we kind of hope that this isn’t the last time we see this bunch. Then again, Invincible has a habit of bringing even the most seemingly random or throwaway characters back around in some significant way, down the line…

The crazy thing about Invincible S3E7, “I’m Not Going Anywhere” is that this gang of Invincible variants isn’t even the biggest event in the episode! Once the other Marks were taken off the board (for turning on Levy), our heroic Invincible had a major rematch with Angstrom Levy, who used a new set of weapons (drone orbs) to nearly take Mark down. Even when Levy was defeated, Mark had to learn that the larger doomsday clock over his head had run out: Viltrumite supervisor “Conquest” arrives and is not pleased that Mark (or the Marks, rather) has left Earth – Viltrum’s newest colony – in such poor state.

The original Invincible comic by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley did a near-perfect tightrope walk between satirizing superhero tropes, playing in them earnestly. Good on the social media team for marketing that in the best way.

Invincible streams on Amazon Prime Video.