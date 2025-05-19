Isekai Anime Sleeper Hit From 2024 Drops Season 2 Promo & Trailer: Watch

Ahead of its slated summer 2025 release, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability has unveiled a brand-new promotional visual and trailer ahead of the first episode’s premiere on July 9, and to no surprise, it seems as though the series is planning on having the same high quality, fluid animation that Season 1 gave isekai fans when it originally released in 2024. A rather interesting spin on isekai as a concept, 7th Prince‘s protagonist, Lloyd, wasn’t born into his new life from our reality. Instead, his first life was that of an average sorcerer that lacked the resources to gain power and, after dying in a battle to the death, is reborn as the 7th prince to the Kingdom of Saloum.

With his newfound privilege, memories of his past life as a sorcerer and all the time in the world to study magic, Lloyd quickly becomes a prodigy and has taught himself how to reach magical heights he never could have imagined in his former life. Season 2 will be introducing fans of the series to one of Lloyd’s siblings, his older sister, Saria, as well as a young woman named Iisha, who serves at a church in the Dane district.

7th Prince Subverts Just Enough Classic Isekai Tropes To Feel Fresh

While isekai can be an extremely polarizing genre among anime fans, 7th Prince has done a great job at subverting staple tropes baked into isekai writing without making those changes feel campy or too tongue-in-cheek. Plus, the tropes it does choose to stay true to – like the main character’s memories of his past life still being in tact despite now being a child – play out in a way that doesn’t make the show feel like a carbon copy of something like Mushoku Tensei. Of course, that isn’t to say 7th Prince doesn’t lean into some of the genre’s less savory tropes; however, for those willing to look past some of the series very obvious fan service, 7th Prince is a great sleeper hit that stands out when pit up against other isekai anime that have released in the last two years.

Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab

One of 7th Prince‘s biggest draws is just how stunning the animation featured in the show is. From more subtle slice-of-life moments to Lloyd’s explosive spell casting, 7th Prince has done everything it can possibly do to turn itself into a visual feast for anime fans. The anime does lean into a softer, more “moe”-esque art style when depicting its main characters, but it never detracts from just how impressive the magic system utilized in the series is. In fact, it creates an interesting contrast when comparing the visuals used to depict the main characters versus the over-the-top special effects that overwhelm the visuals throughout the series. Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab, the animation studio producing the series, have truly been showing that this isn’t jsut another isekai to fill up a seasonal watch list slot, they want it to be something truly special for fans.

