JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Reaches Heaven With Jolyne

Stone Ocean's latest new episodes hit Netflix earlier this month, further exploring Jolyne Cujoh's world in the anime franchise created by Kirohiko Araki, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With the latest installments seeing Jolyne finally confronting Pucci and his dream that will take him to heaven, Netflix's original anime series gave us some major Stand battles within Green Dolphin Street Prison's walls. Now, one fan is attempting to take fans to heaven via the new cosplay of Jotaro Kujo's daughter.

At present, Netflix has yet to confirm if the third batch of episodes is on the horizon for Stone Ocean, though the upcoming Blu-Ray release that will hit Japan next March will house these installments according to descriptions of the physical box-set. With the second set of installments ending on a cliffhanger that sees Jolyne ready to exit her confinement and Pucci making some serious steps forward in achieving both his and Dio Brando's dream, the finale of the manga was one of the most mind-bending storylines of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in its entirety. Needless to say, David Production will have its work cut out for it when it comes to adapting these Stand battles.

Instagram Cosplayer Rainy Day Sensei took the opportunity to bring Jolyne's style to life, with the daughter of Jotaro holding such an impressive aesthetic, that singer Billie Eilish had mimicked the Joestar's look a few years prior to the arrival of the anime adaptation of the season that gave us our first female protagonist of the franchise:

Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure explored some wild new territory, by taking readers into alternate realities from what they had come to know throughout the series. Steelball Run and JoJolion featured radically different versions of characters that we had grown to know and while older characters were brought back thanks to the spin-off series, the landscape of Stands had changed forever moving forward. At present, Netflix hasn't confirmed if they'll be moving forward with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure following the end of Stone Ocean, though if they do, there will be plenty of territory to explore.

