JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dives Into Jolyne's Colorful Stone Ocean

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure announced that the sixth part of the franchise, Stone Ocean, will be receiving an anime adaptation, and fans of the Joestars are taking to social media to share their takes on the upcoming characters, including the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne. Joined by her Stand, Stone Free, Jolyne isn't just the first female protagonist of Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise, but also will be the first Stand User to find herself attempting to free herself from a maximum-security prison that is teeming with Enemy Stands, spurred on by a plan set into motion by Dio Brando from beyond the grave.

A release date has yet to be revealed for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, but the voice actor has already been chosen to help in bringing Jolyne to life in Ai Fairouz. The voice actor was definitely the best choice for the job considering her background, as she got into the profession predominantly thanks to Hirohiko Araki's franchise, even going so far as to have table reads of the manga long before an anime adaptation had been announced. Jolyne doesn't exactly have the best feelings for her father, but that doesn't stop her from falling into the family "profession", which anime fans will see in the next season of the anime.

Instagram Cosplayer Misaki Sai shared this colorful take on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, whose aesthetic was actually an influence on the appearance of singer Billie Eilish and will take the anime world by storm when the Stone Ocean eventually makes landfall:

In this Cosplay, we see Jolyne holding a Compact Disc, which will actually play a big role in the upcoming anime season from the Stand, Whitesnake. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, the main villain of Part Six has big plans for Jolyne and her father Jotaro, none of which are particularly beneficial for the resident Joestars. Though Jolyne will have some powerful allies backing her up with the likes of Costello and Foo Fighters, the challenges she will face are some of the biggest that any Joestar has ever faced.

