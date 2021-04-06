JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Artist Hypes Stone Ocean with Jolyne Sketch

✖

Jolyne Cujoh is set to be the next member of the Joestar family with the confirmation that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime would be returning with "Part Six" Stone Ocean, and one artist who was a part of an earlier season has expressed her love of the upcoming Stand User with some stellar art. Depicting both the daughter of Jotaro Kujo and her Stand, Stone Free, Terumi Niishii was a character designer and animator for the fourth season of the anime in Diamond Is Unbreakable, which followed the Stand users of the sleepy town known as Morioh.

The story of Stone Ocean will follow Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to clear her name for a crime that she didn't commit, while also finding herself dragged into her father's "profession" while held within a maximum-security prison. With a plan put into place by the deceased vampire in Dio Brando, Jolyne will have to make a number of allies in order to save her own life as the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure promises to be one of the strangest yet, thanks in part to Stands that are unlike anything we've seen in the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's insanely popular franchise.

Terumi Niishii took to her Official Twitter Account, showing how Jolyne Cujoh might look if she were a denizen of Morioh in the fourth part of the series in Diamond Is Unbreakable, proving that the daughter of Jotaro is definitely one of the most stylish Joestars to date:

Though a release date for the Stone Ocean has yet to be revealed, fans are more than happy that Part Six has finally been confirmed, years after the season finale of the Golden Wind. Stone Ocean, in the pages of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, is followed by alternate reality stories in Steelball Run and JoJolion that follow a new series of Joestars. The two latest sagas might be years away from hitting the scene as animes of their own, but we're sure the popularity of Hirohiko Araki's franchise will continue to trend upward as the years go by.

What do you think of this stellar artwork from Terumi Niishi?