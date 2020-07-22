JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unzips Fem Bucciarati

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind didn't just give us a new cast of Stand Users in the form of Giorno Giovanna bouncing around Italy to take over the Passione mafia, but it gave us the amazing abilities of Bruno Bucciarati and his Stand of Zipperman, with one fan deciding to highlight the bizarre Stand's abilities with some seriously impressive cosplay! Though Bruno was not able to survive the proceedings of the series before the final episode was released, his legacy lives on past the series' conclusion and his weird powers will always be remembered when they "unzip time and space".

When Bruno first appeared in the series, he was very much a threat to Giorno Giovanna, attempting to figure out just what the son of Dio Brando was up to and what he ultimately wanted to do with his life. As the two came to an understanding, realizing that they both wanted the same thing in creating a new path for the Passione Mafia, which was running the underworld for Italy for a time. Run by the nefarious Diavolo, the path throughout the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure that Giorno and his friends followed was a dangerous one, but ultimately worth it as Passione followed a very different path once Giovanna took the reins.

Instagram Cosplayer Versachi.Ko shared this amazing cosplay that shows off the powers of Sticky Fingaz being applied to Bruno Bucciarati, as it had been done numerous times throughout the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind:

The end of the fifth story line saw Bruno giving his last breath in assisting his friends, earning a much deserved rest as he joined with the clouds above both himself and the other Stand Users in his crew. While we don't expect Bucciarati to return in the future of the franchise, considering that the likes of Steelball Run and JoJojolion take place in an alternate reality, his legacy definitely has a lasting impression on anime fans who have followed the series created by Hirohiko Araki!

What do you think of this reality warping cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of JoJo!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.