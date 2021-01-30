JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Imagines the Cast of Cowboy Bebop As Joestars

✖

Cowboy Bebop remains one of the most critically received anime series of all time, telling the story of Spike Spiegel and his fellow bounty hunters riding aboard the spaceship dubbed the "Bebop", and one fan imagined what this crew of gunslingers would look like if they were reimagined in the style of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! While Cowboy Bebop's story ended years ago, the story of the clan known as the Joestars and their respective Stands marches forward, with many believing that the next season of the anime is set to arrive later this year with Stone Ocean!

Since debuting in 1997 as a manga series, the tragic tale of Spike Spiegel and his quest to escape the horror of his past has resonated amongst fans, and while the series is far less bizarre than the adventures of JoJo, its colorful characters remain some of the most recognizable in the medium. In a way, both Cowboy Bebop and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure emphasized style, fashion, and most definitely music, bringing the two together as classics in the eyes of anime fans, so it's no surprise to see that a fan has decided to mash the two franchises into one by imagining the passengers of the Bebop as members of the Joestar Clan!

Reddit Artist RDSteve shared this unique anime fusion that sees the bounty hunters of the Bebop drawn in the style of Hirohiko Araki, showing how Spike and his group of gunslingers would look if they were a part of the insane anime franchise known as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

There will more than likely never be a sequel to Cowboy Bebop, as many fans believe that the series has a perfect ending, though it will continue via the upcoming live-action series that will be landing on Netflix. Starring actor John Cho as Spike Spiegel, the series has been delayed several times with a release date yet to be revealed. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is also slated for a Netflix landing with next month's arrival of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, a spin-off mini-series that follows the mangaka who first appeared in the sleepy town of Morioh during the saga of Diamond Is Unbreakable!

