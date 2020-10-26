Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gets Cowboy Bebop Style Anime Opening

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season will be hitting Disney+ in just a few days, and one fan decided to celebrate by giving the series a slick Cowboy Bebop styled anime opening. Although the Star Wars franchise has yet to make the full jump to anime (unless you count Genndy Tartakovsky's animated Clone Wars miniseries), there are an increasing amount of tales within this universe that would make a great fit for an anime adaptation. There's no better argument that The Mandalorian would work than this opening from artist MALEC.

MALEC (who you can find more work from on YouTube here) has impressed with their anime takes on Rick and Morty, Fortnite, and many more in the past. Now they have turned their attention to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Inspired by Cowboy Bebop's famous opening, this is a fun new way to see many of the fan favorites introduced during that first season. Check it out in the video above!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian officially launches on Disney+ on October 30th, and the second season synopsis describes the new episodes as such, "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Cowboy Bebop's vibe is a perfect fit for The Mandalorian as the first season of the Disney+ series played out much like Sunrise's classic anime. Taking an episodic approach to its adventures will being sure to place nuggets of overall character development to keep each new episode connected in some way, the first season of the series was a huge hit right away.

It's not quite clear what we can expect to see from the second season just yet as promotional materials have been just as coy as they were for the first season, but that's part of the allure of seeing each new episode. If Star Wars ever did get an official anime adaptation, The Mandalorian would make for an exciting adaptation for sure.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian's second season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? What did you think of the first season? Would The Mandalorian make a good fit for an anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!