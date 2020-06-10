JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Us A Hilarious Father Son Day

✖

The fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, definitely had its strengths and weaknesses chronicling the journey of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand, but one of the most glaring was that the protagonist never had the opportunity to explore his relationship with his departed, antagonistic father in Dio Brando! One fan has decided to take the opportunity to show us what hilariously might have been a father and son day out if the wielder of the Golden Wind was given the opportunity to spend the day with his father, the villain who continues to torment the Joestars after his death!

While Dio Brando found himself to be immortal after using the power of the Stone Mask to turn himself into a creature of the night, these supernatural abilities didn't transfer over to his son. Giorno was technically a Joestar in that, when he was conceived, Dio's head was resting atop the body of his sworn enemy in Jonathan Joestar. In the final episode of the first season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Phantom Blood, Jonathan and Dio were trapped in a battle to the death wherein Brando's head was detached from his body. With little other choice, Dio's head attached to the deceased body of Jonathan and thus, a new terrifying chapter began when the villain returned in the third season, Stardust Crusaders.

Reddit Artist I-Drink-Mercury shared this hilarious fan art that shows Dio Brando pushing along his son inside of a grocery store using a shopping cart, getting in some much needed family time that never took place in the fifth season of the JoJo series:

The one time that Giorno Giovanna did have the opportunity to meet his father was in the video game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, which united all the generations of Joestar in a bid to fight against an alternate reality version of Dio Brando that had become far more powerful than the version we knew. Though we don't expect for Giorno to meet his father in the future of the franchise, in either manga or anime, it's still great to dream about what this unlikely family reunion would be like.

