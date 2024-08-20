JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: New Photo of Hirohiko Araki Proves the Creator Never Ages

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure first introduced Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando to the manga world in 1987. Ever since Phantom Blood brought forth the world of the Joestars, the anime heroes and villains that spawned from Hirohiko Araki’s brain have been a part of the anime medium. At present, the series is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The JOJOLands is the latest storyline to introduce two new Joestars, Jodio and Dragona, and Araki has stated in the past that he would love nothing more than to work on JoJo forever. In a recent image released of the mangaka, many fans believe he just might.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s latest anime series first began in 2012 by studio David Production. Over the course of the television series, David has been working on the story of the Joestars with the likes of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. As of the writing of this article, David Production has yet to confirm when the television series will return but if the anime adaptation continues to follow the source material then the next season will most likely be Steel Ball Run. As it stands, it has been the longest period between JoJo seasons, so fans are crossing their fingers that news arrives sooner rather than later.

Is Hirohiko Araki a Vampire?

You might not believe it from the photo posted below, but JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki is sixty-four years old. At no point has Araki ever stated that he wants to end his beloved anime franchise, leaving many fans to wonder how many more arcs we’ll receive before the Joestars bid a fond farewell to fans. With major series like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece bidding a fond farewell, JoJo might outlive quite a few more manga before it ends.

The “beauty” of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is that it can feasibly continue forever thanks to shifting to new protagonists in the Joestar bloodline with each new storyline. Whenever The JOJOLands does end, the series can continue and since Araki doesn’t appear to age, perhaps he’ll keep working on the manga for decades to come.

