Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Finally Reveals Jodio’s Birthmark

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is the series that keeps on giving. For decades now, creator Hirohiko Araki has kept the fandom entertained with new series from Diamond is Forever to Stone Ocean. These days, Araki is working hard on The JOJOLands, and their most recent update just revealed where Jodio has been hiding that birthmark of theirs.

Yes, that is right. Jodio has finally joined Dragona in showing off their Joestar birthmark. The star-shaped mark has been hiding on Jodio’s shoulder, but his normal outfit keeps it covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jodio Joestar sketch from Volume 4, revealing Jodio Joestar's birthmark for the first time! pic.twitter.com/r4KCYtLlyA — The JOJOLands Updates ⭐️ (@JOJOLandsNews) August 18, 2024

As you can see above, the birthmark was revealed in the fourth volume of The JOJOLands which just hit shelves in Japan. Araki inked the special sketch for fans, and it comes some time after Dragona showed off their mark. She affirmed his Joestar ties awhile back, and now her younger brother has done the same.

Of course, the star birthmark has quite the lore in JoJo. The birthmark appeared for the first time in Stardust Crusaders, and JoJo went on to break down more info about the mystery mark in Stone Ocean. In the JoJo anime, the timeline is shifted ever so slightly as we learn Jonathan Joestar had his own mark, and it has been following his lineage for a long, long time. No matter the time or place, the star-shaped birthmark signifies a person as being tied to the Joestar bloodline, and Jodio most definitely has the mark.

So far, The JOJOLands is less than 20 chapters in, so Araki has plenty of time to tease readers about its sibling stars. Sadly, the manga has yet to be translated in English as Viz Media is working through previous JoJo series. However, the title is available in Japan, so fans can keep an eye on The JOJOLands from afar.

