JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares Official Art Of Every Joestar Generation

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, with new short stories arriving via the medium of manga, a new entry being worked on by creator Hirohiko Araki, and a the current anime season running on Netflix. Now, to help celebrate the new magazine publication for the anime franchise, the series has brought together all the Joestars featured in the anime so far, giving fans the opportunity to travel to the past of the Joestars.

Currently, the latest venture into anime for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been the story of Jolyne Cujoh in Stone Ocean, the sixth part of the series that sees the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo taking the reins while attempting to survive within a maximum-security prison. Last year saw the arrival of the first twelve episodes of this new season landing on Netflix, though the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki has been tight-lipped as to when the series will return with new episodes. Luckily, fans might not have to wait that much longer as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has already announced that it will have a panel at Anime Japan, a major convention that has several anime franchises planning to reveal secrets about their respective futures.

Reddit User The Justice Avenger shared the new spread from the official magazine for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that brings together all of the Joestars that have appeared in the manga so far, with four of them being backed by their Stands while Jonathan and Joseph relied more on the energy known as Hamon:

While the anime is still in the story of Jolyne, there is plenty of territory from the manga that has yet to be covered. The story of Stone Ocean was the last time in the main series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that we followed the Joestars in the main universe that kicked things off, with the stories of Steelball Run and JoJolion taking place in a different reality.

What do you think of this new art that assembles all the Joestars from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.