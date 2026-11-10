JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Shows Off Its Stands With New Trailer – Watch

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has been airing its new episodes through the Fall, and a special new trailer is showing off all of the cool new Stands that have made their debuts thus far. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure first made its highly anticipated return for the seventh iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series earlier this Spring, but unfortunately sparked some outrage among fans for only returning for a single episode. But thankfully, most of that has passed with the debut of its second and third stages.

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is back in action this Fall with the 2nd and 3rd Stages of its episodes, and that means fans have gotten to see a lot more of what this next generation of the franchise has to offer. That naturally includes the many new Stands and their abilities that have made their debut over the episodes seen thus far, and a new trailer is helping to show off all of the wild new Stands. You can check it out in action below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Trailer Reveals New Stands

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd & 3rd Stages are now streaming their episodes exclusively with Netflix worldwide, and new episodes are dropping on Fridays on a weekly basis for the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Picking up with the seventh iteration of Araki’s original manga series, it’s actually the best time to jump into the anime if you have never seen it in action before. Acting as a sort of clean break for the franchise following the events of Stone Ocean, it’s in its own continuity with an entirely new timeline and universe.

The final episodes of Stone Ocean had completely rewritten the universe, and Steel Ball Run throws fans into an entirely new continuity and setting as a result. Though Johnny Joestar shares a name with the protagonists from the first six entries, and features some characters who have similarities with the other iterations, this is still something brand new that fans who aren’t fully experienced with the anime’s past can jump into. But it’s not going to hold back from being wild as evidenced by the trailer seen in action here.

What to Know for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run originally debuted a single episode earlier this Spring before returning for another batch of episodes this Fall, and that’s because the production behind this iteration of the anime has been some of the most intense yet. Steel Ball Run producer Noriko Dohi explained that this season in particular had been “difficult” to put together citing the fact that much of it is done on horses, and that does make a lot of sense considering that horses make up so much of this new iteration.

But given how fans have been responding to the episodes, new Stand abilities, and more thus far, it really has been a success for Steel Ball Run. This has been the iteration that fans had most wanted to see in action after first seeing it in the manga years ago, and thankfully all of that waiting has been paying off so far. But how are you feeling about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!