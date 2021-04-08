JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Preps For Jolyne And The Stone Ocean

✖

Fans of the Joestar clan were blown away recently when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure announced that the long-awaited Part Six of the series, Stone Ocean, would be getting an anime adaptation of its own, and one fan has decided to celebrate by bringing Jolyne Cujoh to life. With Jolyne attempting to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit, she finds herself wrapped up in the "family business" when she discovers her own Stand in Stone Free, battling enemy Stands as a plan unfurls that involves the villainous vampire known as Dio Brando.

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have long had arguments regarding which saga is the best of the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, though Stone Ocean is definitely considered one of the strangest considering the bizarre abilities of the Stands that are wielded by both heroes and villains alike. Jolyne's Stand, known as Stone Free, gives her the ability to transform into a series of strings that come in handy far more than one would think. The sixth part of the series will also see a number of appearances from characters of the past, with Jotaro Kujo of Stardust Crusaders fame being front and center as he attempts to help his daughter survive the enemy Stand Users crawling around every corner in the prison.

Instagram Cosplayer Medusa Dreams shared this impressive take on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, who will be the next in a long line of Joestars that have helped propel the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki to new heights over the years since the anime debuted thanks to David Productions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waifu Aesthetic ✨☁️ (@medusa.dreams)

Though Stone Ocean is the latest season that has been announced to hit the small screen, it is more than likely far from the last, as the manga had two sagas that were told by Hirohiko Araki following Jolyne's adventures in Steelball Run and JoJolion, with the latter being the latest installment. However, anime fans following JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might find themselves surprised to discover that Stone Ocean is the final story of the main reality of the Joestars, with the next two arcs taking place in an alternate reality.

What do you think of this take on Jolyne Cujoh? When do you think that the Stone Ocean will make landfall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands.