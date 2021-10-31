Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Hypes New Movie’s Release

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s director is hyping up the release of its new movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0! The debut season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami’s original manga series was so successful that the franchise is in a whole new kind of popularity than before the anime kicked off. But rather than continue with a second full season of the anime, the franchise is instead now working towards the debut of its first feature film taking on the original prequel story crafted by Akutami long before the release of the main series. With the film releasing later this year in Japan, it’s been coming together according to the director.

Sunghoo Park, the director who oversaw the TV anime as well, is at the helm for the prequel movie, and recently hyped up its release with a new statement with the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. As the movie readies for its drop in Japan later this December, Park updated fans on not only how the movie is coming along but hyped fans about what they could expect to see from the movie and its take on bringing the prequel story to the big screen (as translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter).

“When I took on the mantle of director, I originally wanted to start the TV anime series with this magnetic story with its fascinating beginnings in Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College,” Park began. “The production team is doing their absolute best to reconstruct this amazing source material into a cinematic movie, and deliver a film that fans of the original work will enjoy. Please come see it in theaters the night it is released!” Interestingly enough, there seems to be a lot of care making the franchise cinematic for this new experience.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently scheduled to release in Japan on December 24th, but has unfortunately yet to reveal any potential plans about its international release. There have also been no words on whether or not the anime is continuing with an official second season just yet, but this prequel story not only fills in some very important gaps about the past but drops some very key hints for the future of the series that a full second season will be able to explore.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 so far? Ready to see the movie when it hits the big screen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!