Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Unleashes Creepy New Images





Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season might not be confirmed as of yet, but the Shonen franchise is set to make a comeback with the arrival of its prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, in theaters in Japan next month. With the film telling the tale of Yuta Okkutsu, the protagonist before Yuji Itadori had hit the scene and eaten the cursed fingers of Sukuna, King of the Curses, the prequel has released some new images of its biggest heroes and villains, also showing off the creepy power of its protagonist who will be taking the reins of the series for this adventure.

If you’re unfamiliar with the new hero that is set to be featured in Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel, Yuta has an origin story that is perhaps more horrific and tragic than Yuji’s, even with the Shonen hero we know having quite the difficult road ahead of him thanks to struggling with the inner demon hiding within himself. The young swordsman Okkutsu falls in love with his longtime friend, Rika, who unfortunately dies and is subconsciously willed back to life as a terrifying spectre thanks to Yuta’s inherent cursed energy. Struggling with the fate that has befallen Rika, the upcoming prequel film will have plenty of surprises for fans of the franchise while also exploring the supernatural world before Yuji Itadori stepped into it.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the new images from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from the prequel’s official website, with the film set to release in Japan on December 24th as Western fans wait to hear when North America can expect the story of Yuta Okkutsu to arrive stateside:

【New illustrations】

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie

Scheduled for December 24 in Japan



Character: Yuta Okkotsu, Gojo Satoru & Geto Suguru



While the second season has yet to be confirmed, Jujutsu Kaisen might be dropping some hints as to when we can expect the anime series from Studio MAPPA to return at the upcoming Jump Festa. Set to take place next month, Jump Festa is the biggest event for Shonen franchises, with the likes of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and many more set to reveal new tidbits about the future of their respective franchises.

