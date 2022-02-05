Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares First Look at Villainous New Figure

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might not be overtaking Demon Slayer: Mugen Train for the top spot as the biggest anime movie of all time, but the prequel story of Jujutsu Tech is still tearing it up at the box office as it gets ready for a March release in North America. While the story doesn’t follow Yuji Itadori, the movie does have a familiar villain taking center stage and is set to unleash a new figure of Suguru Geto later this year to celebrate the success of the movie.

The first film in the supernatural Shonen series doesn’t follow the story of Yuji Itadori, rather it follows the life of the student that came before him, Yuta Okkotsu, who has quite a few tricks up his sleeve but has an origin that is far more tragic than the current protagonist of the anime franchise. Losing the love of his life at an early age, Yuta discovers that his powers allow him to bring her back in a terrifying way as a demonic entity that is at his beck and call, assisting him in some of the biggest battles of this prequel film. Yuta’s deceased girlfriend, as terrifying as she now appears, does come in handy during his battle against Geto.

The figure of Suguru Geto is set to be released by ARTFX J this September for around $140 USD, with the figure producers giving fans of Jujutsu Kaisen a first look at the villain that is set to play a major role in the life of Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech while also capturing a fan-favorite character in the process:

As mentioned earlier, MAPPA, the studio who is also responsible for the likes of Attack On Titan and the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime series, has yet to announce when, or if, Jujutsu Kaisen will return for its second season. With the manga continuing to release new chapters that follow Yuji and his friends, there’s plenty of material for the next season of the anime series to adapt, as well as future seasons and/or movies.

Via Natalie Comic