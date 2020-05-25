Jujutsu Kaisen Shares New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen's gearing up for its big anime debut later this year, and has dropped a brand new poster to celebrate! The anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is currently slated to make its premiere in Japan later this Fall, and recently debuted its very first trailer. This trailer gave fans a look into what kind of slick action they could expect with the new anime, and now fans have gotten a creepy new look into the world of the series with a brand new key visual featuring Yuji Itadori and the demon residing within him, Sukuna.

One of the major reasons fans of the series can't wait to see what the anime will bring to the table is its blend of action, comedy, and horror imagery and it's on full display with the first real key visual for the new anime. Yuji and Sukuna are front and center, but surrounding them is a familiar kind of technique that is used throughout the series. Seeing it come to life like this definitely teases what could be a great anime!

Gege Akutami's series was one of the many currently big series introduced alongside the "Jump Start" initiative for Viz Media's English language releases for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump last year. Although the series released in 2018, it didn't get an English language release until sometime in 2019. That hasn't stopped this rookie series from getting a cult following pretty quickly, however.

Currently scheduled for a release in October (barring any major delays from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic) the initial cast of the series has been set with Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, and Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna all confirmed for the anime.

