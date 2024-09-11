Epic Jujutsu Kaisen Poster Proves We Need a Heian Era Anime ASAP

If there is one thing we know about Jujutsu Kaisen, it is that Sukuna is not someone to trifle with. The character isn't called the King of Curses for no reason, right? Born centuries ago, Sukuna has been a shadow over the Jujutsu Kaisen universe since the manga began, and his presence now stretches far beyond Shibuya. Not long ago, Jujutsu Kaisen gave us a taste of the power Sukuna wielded during his prime, and a viral fan-poster has now proven the series need a Heian era prequel ASAP.

As you can see below, the art in question comes from X (Twitter) user cpasDryNa as they imagined Sukuna at his peak. The art takes us back in time to Japan's Heian era, and Sukuna is in top form so far as jujutsu society is concerned. With Uruame in the background, the poster gives Sukuna an unmistakable aura. There is no mistaking this man for anything other than a predator. And after seeing what Sukuna did in Shibuya, well – can you blame us for wanting a prequel of him in his age?

What Is the Heian Era?

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has been uneven with its discussion of the Heian era. Characters like Gojo and Yuta have spoken about the era before, but we lack firsthand accounts. As far as Jujutsu Kaisen is concerned, the Heian era was the golden age of jujutsu. It was during this era that vengeful spirits like Sugawara no Michizane were created, and other yokai like Shuten Douji appeared on record. Born in the throes of the Heian era, Sukuna was raised in jujutsu as the time period saw sorcerers reach their peak. Sukuna became too powerful for jujutsu society, and when he was challenged, the man held a massacre. The man ended up slaying all the jujutsu sorcerers who rose against him, leaving him to take the name Sukuna and rule as the King of Curses.

Of course, we know Sukuna eventually passed and left his fingers behind as Cursed Objects. These items kept his soul alive, but back in the Heian era, Sukuna clearly went through trials we have no record of. There were fights so grand back then that Sukuna said Jogo's showing in Shibuya was "not bad" in comparison, so you can only imagine how the battles of yesteryear went. We also know the sorcerers of the Heian era ultimately founded the jujutsu clans we already know so well like the Gojo bloodline. At this point, Jujutsu Kaisen has laid out a massive era ripe for exploration, and Sukuna's last battle in the manga gives us a taste of what he would have been then.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Continue Beyond Its Main Series?

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen is a bit preoccupied these days with its main series, so any spin offs are not on the table. Well, publicly that is. Jujutsu Kaisen has announced it will drop its final chapter on September 30, and creator Gege Akutami is speeding towards that ending. After working on Jujutsu Kaisen since March 2018, he needs a break, and we are just three chapters out from the manga ending.

Now the question stands whether Jujutsu Kaisen will continue on at some point. The series features a well-built world, and the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen will not be able to address all of its loose strings. Some major sticking points have been answered, but the Heian era has missed its window where the mainline series is concerned. If the world is going to learn about Sukuna's past, it will have to come through a spin off in some way. And thanks to a viral fan-poster, the demand for a Jujutsu Kaisen prequel is reaching a fever pitch.

Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen will continue with new series once its finale comes around? Or will the supernatural series call it quits?