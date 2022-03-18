Jujutsu Kaisen Is Stepping Out with a Teddy Bear Collection

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is in a lull right now as season two carries on its work behind the scenes, but don't put the series down for the count. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is going on strong with its latest manga arc, and it won't be much longer before Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hits home video. In fact, the anime is finding ways to hype the movie's drop, and one of its promotions includes a cute teddy bear collection.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen is releasing a limited line of teddy bears themed after its characters. The picks are all taken from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 given the film's success. So if you want to check out the plushies, you can find them below!

As you can see, the first teddy shown up top is based on Yuta Okkotsu. The fluffy brown bear is wearing a white shirt just like Yuta does, and he's got a necklace on with Rika's engagement ring attached. So if you mess with this teddy, well – you will have to face the wrath of an unspeakably powerful curse.

The bottom-left bear is obviously based on Gojo. The white bear matches the sorcerer's hair, and his eyes are covered by a pair of thin shades. Hopefully, the bear has bright blue eyes hiding behind those glasses, and the look rounds itself with a black two-piece. And of course, Geto comes to life in this line courtesy of a black bear. The unruly plush is rocking Gero's traditional robes, so there is nothing casual about him. But even with his stiff aesthetic, this bear looks like it makes for a good cuddle!

These new teddy bears are slated to debut in Japan before long, so you can imagine Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eager to nab one for themselves. As for the anime's next comeback, Jujutsu Kaisen season two hasn't locked in a release window at this point. However, its big movie is expected to hit home video in Japan this fall.

What do you think of these adorable plushies? Would you like to add these bears to your Jujutsu Kaisen collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.