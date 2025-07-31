10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Outfit Designs

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the anime world by storm with its unique characters and their even more unique powers. However, what is less talked about but equally impressive is the distinct and stylish character designs. Beyond the epic battles and cursed techniques, the outfits worn by the sorcerers and cursed spirits alike contribute significantly to their overall appeal and individuality. From the traditional Japanese school uniforms with modern twists to more elaborate and symbolic attire, the clothing in Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t just an afterthought; it’s an integral part of world-building and character development.

Each design often reflects the character’s personality, their fighting style, and even their affiliations within the Jujutsu world. While many anime rely on standard uniforms, Jujutsu Kaisen elevates its fashion, making even the most conventional outfits feel fresh and unique. It’s time to appreciate the threads that make our favorite sorcerers stand out.

1) Choso’s Shibuya Arc Designer Fit

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Choso, the half-human, half-cursed-spirit created by Kenjaku, may be centuries old, but his style is on point for the 2020s. His white flowing robes are accented by a bold purple scarf, giving a nice contrast between light and dark, which mirrors Choso’s early journey in the story.

But the pièce de résistance that elevates Choso’s already fashionable outfit to flawless is his combat boots. The fandom collectively and affectionately refers to Choso’s choice in footwear as his “Prada boots,” with some fans even going so far as to compare the shoes to the matching style from Prada itself. Without a doubt, Choso’s overall swag is on another level.

2) Yuji Itadori’s Hooded School Uniform

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Yuji Itadori’s standard Jujutsu High uniform is a fantastic example of taking a traditional design and giving it a unique Jujutsu Kaisen twist. The dark blue jacket with a prominent hood, combined with his red hoodie underneath, gives a youthful and slightly rebellious feel. This layered approach suits his energetic and straightforward personality, making him approachable yet ready for action.

The practical design allows for high mobility, essential for the close-quarters combat style that he excels at. It’s a reflection of his journey from an ordinary high schooler to a Jujutsu Sorcerer, maintaining a piece of his past while embracing his new role. The outfit perfectly balances the seriousness of his duties with his inherent optimism.

3) Megumi Fushiguro’s Sharp and Practical Uniform

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Megumi Fushiguro’s uniform is a testament to understated style and practicality. His dark, fitted jacket and pants present a sharp and disciplined appearance, mirroring his serious and strategic approach to jujutsu. Unlike Yuji’s more relaxed fit, Megumi’s attire is tailored, emphasizing his precise and controlled combat techniques and shikigami.

The lack of flashy elements in his design highlights his focus on efficiency and his reserved nature. It’s a no-nonsense outfit that allows him to seamlessly manifest his shikigami and engage in fights without any hindrance, making it an ideal choice for the stoic and capable sorcerer.

4) Nobara Kugisaki’s Fashionable Yet Functional Ensemble

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Nobara Kugisaki’s outfit brilliantly combines fashion-forward elements with the practicality needed for a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Her modified uniform features a long, dark skirt, a fitted top, and a distinctive belt, which allows her to carry her tools. This design emphasizes her strong sense of self and her refusal to compromise her style, even in battle.

The inclusion of her signature hammer and nails as visible accessories further combines her unique combat style into her overall look. It’s an outfit that screams confidence and individuality, perfectly reflecting Nobara’s fierce personality and her dedication to fighting curses on her own terms.

5) Maki Zenin’s Athletic and Ready-for-Action Gear

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Maki Zenin’s post-Shibuya outfit is a masterclass in functional combat wear and the way clothing can represent a massive change in a character’s personality. Her sleeveless dark top, form-fitting pants, and sturdy boots emphasize her athletic prowess and reliance on cursed tools. The design allows for maximum freedom of movement, essential for her agile and weapon-based fighting style.

But the significance of Maki’s outfit after the Shibuya Incident is that her choice of a sleeveless top emphasizes the severe burn scars that cover her arms (and face). The dark black-on-black outfit reflects the darker turn for her arc, burns included. This outfit, along with Maki’s short hair, makes her visually very similar to Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc. The connection between Toji and his cousin distinguishes them both as the outcasts of the Zenin clan.

6) Kento Nanami’s Business Casual Combat Attire

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Kento Nanami’s unique professional clothes set him apart from other sorcerers and perfectly encapsulate his pragmatic and no-nonsense personality. His sharp suit jacket, patterned tie, and distinct eyeglasses give him a serious yet capable appearance, reflecting his past as a salaryman and his methodical approach to jujutsu.

This refined look contrasts with the often-chaotic world of curses, highlighting his grounded and logical demeanor. Nanami is not a Jujutsu Sorcerer by choice; he is there because Gojo asked him to come back to train Yuji, which is reflected in his untraditional clothes for a Sorcerer. It’s an unusual but highly effective design that makes Nanami instantly recognizable and reinforces his image as a mature and reliable sorcerer.

7) Toji Fushiguro’s Simple and Menacing Attire

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Toji Fushiguro’s design is deceptively simple, yet incredibly menacing. His dark, form-fitting top exposes his muscular physique, emphasizing his raw physical power and his complete lack of cursed energy. The minimalist approach to his clothing underscores his efficiency and brutality as a sorcerer killer.

His choice of simple loose pants allows for unhindered movement, which is essential for his lightning-fast attacks and stealth. It’s a design that prioritizes function over form, reflecting his ruthless nature as a fighter who relies solely on his physical abilities.

8) Geto Suguru’s Monk-Inspired Robes

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Suguru Geto’s traditional monk-inspired robes are rich with symbolic meaning, reflecting his complex philosophical journey and his descent into becoming a cult leader and curse user. The flowing lines and dark fabric give him an imposing and somewhat spiritual aura, befitting his status as a charismatic leader with a twisted ideology.

The design erases any hint of his past as a Jujutsu High student alongside Gojo by contrasting sharply with the standard uniforms worn by the sorcerers. It underscores his detachment from the conventional Jujutsu world and his embrace of a path he believes will purify humanity.

9) Yuta Okkotsu’s Distinctive White Uniform

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Yuta Okkotsu’s unique white uniform immediately sets him apart, symbolizing the purity of his heart and his innocence despite the cruelty so often seen in the Jujutsu world. This crisp, lighter color scheme is one-of-a-kind, acting as the polar opposite to the darker uniforms of most Jujutsu High students. This choice (made by Gojo) subtly hints at his different journey and connection to Rika.

The design maintains the functional aspects of a sorcerer’s attire, allowing for swift movement during combat. It reflects his compassionate nature and his commitment to protecting others, making his white outfit a powerful visual representation of his character arc and his importance as a standout even among the other Special Grade Sorcerers.

10) Gojo’s Casual Post-Credit “Violin Teacher” Attire

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Gojo’s post-credit outfit from Season 1, Episode 23, where he playfully pretends to be Megumi’s violin teacher in order to interrupt what he, Nobara, and Yuji think is a romantic situation for Megumi, showcases a rare glimpse into his more casual yet impeccably stylish side. Ditching his usual blindfold for sleek sunglasses, he sports a chic collared shirt that is unbuttoned rather low. With his jacket strewn over his shoulder, Gojo is the picture of handsomeness, stealing the moment away from a very unamused Megumi.

This relaxed yet refined look perfectly captures his charismatic and whimsical personality outside of intense battles. It’s a fun and unexpected design that highlights his versatility and charm, reinforcing his image as the laid-back, yet incredibly powerful, Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerer and a teasing family figure in Megumi’s life.