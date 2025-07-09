Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Shares Promising Release Update

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and the team behind the series shared a promising update on its release during the Anime Expo 2025 weekend. Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the biggest action anime franchises running today, and the second season wrapped up its run back in 2023. Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see the anime return ever since, and it’s especially exciting as Season 3 is set to adapt the wild Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga release. But updates on this new season’s progress have been admittedly slim until this point.

Jujutsu Kaisen announced Season 3 was in production shortly after the end of the second season, but has yet to reveal any footage or promotional materials of the new season as of the time of this publication. Taking the stage as one of the many anime franchises with something to showcase during Anime Expo 2025, this unfortunately continued to be the case without a new poster or trailer released. But while that’s true, the staff has confirmed that it’s all one step closer to its launch as recording for the new season has begun.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Begins Recording

During the Jujutsu Kaisen panel at Anime Expo 2025 (of which ComicBook was in attendance), voice stars Junya Inoki (who plays Yuji Itadori) and Megumi Ogata (who plays Yuta Okkotsu) have confirmed that recording for the new season has begun. With a special behind the scenes clip shared exclusively during the panel, fans were also teased about the immediate aftermath of the second season as Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Choso are now heading out through Japan to take out all the Cursed Spirits released during the Shibuya Incident.

As for what’s coming in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Enoki and Ogata also dropped some choice teases about what’s coming for their characters as well. Enoki teased that battles where on a “whole other level” than what has seen before, and Ogata revealed that Yuta and Yuji will be kicking off a huge battle in the new episodes as well. This was teased at the end of the second season as Yuta ominously declared that he would kill Yuji after Gojo’s disappearance, but Ogata would only coyly tease why Yuta was set out to kill Yuji. As for Enoki, he teased how badly Yuji was going to get beat up by Yuta in the new episodes.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be adapting the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this publication. Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga run also came to an end last year, so this will be some of the first new materials that fans have gotten to see in the time since. Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen is ready for a new comeback much sooner than with this third season as well as it’s coming to theaters in the United States.

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie is currently screening in theaters across Japan, and GKIDS will be officially releasing the new film in theaters in the United States and Canada on July 16th. It’s going to be released with both Japanese and English language options, and features some new material that wasn’t seen in the TV anime’s original version of the arc. But those new materials are steadily being revealed as we get ready for its release.