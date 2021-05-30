Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Captures Mei Mei's Mysterious Beauty

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay awesome captures the dark beauty of the mysterious Mei Mei! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime was one of the biggest hits of the Fall 2020 anime season, but it really came into its own (and found an even bigger audience) with the second cour of the season that debuted earlier this year during the Winter 2021 schedule. This second cour greatly expanded the Jujutsu Sorcery world with lots of new characters, and even more complicated societal ties bringing all of these characters together. And one of the most mysterious is the Grade 1 sorcerer, Mei Mei.

We don't get to see much of her during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc of the anime's second half, but she stands out among the pack for essentially being a Jujutsu mercenary who only operates for money. It's why her ties to Satoru Gojo at the end of the season are all the more compelling too. This mysterious aura helped to make a stamp with fans despite her brief appearance in the anime, and now it has been captured perfectly through some great cosplay from artist @boomboom_arisa on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arisa (@boomboom_arisa)

While we were only briefly introduced to her in the first season, the final moments of that season finale teased we'll be seeing her more very soon. She might not be making an appearance in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie (as it adapts the official prequel story about Yuta Okkotsu's role in this universe), but she'll be returning in a potential second season of the anime. The series has yet to confirm whether or not Season 2 will happen as of this writing, but there are some exciting moments waiting for their anime due coming next.

Mei Mei, along with every other Jujutsu Sorcerer, gets wrapped within a huge battle that was teased during some subtle lines in the first season. The second season would likely tackle the Shibuya Incident arc, so let's all cross our fingers that one is officially announced to be in the works someday! If you wanted to catch Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, you can find it in both Japanese and English dubs on Crunchyroll.

What do you think? How did you feel about Mei Mei's debut in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime? What did you think about that first season of the series overall? Will you be tuning into the movie and a second season if it does happen down the line? Let us know all of your thoughts on Mei Mei and everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!