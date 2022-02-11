Jujutsu Kaisen’s King Of Curses Receives Cosplay Makeover

The King of the Curses, Sukuna, has earned his place as one of the most powerful beings in the world of the Shonen series known as Jujutsu Kaisen, giving the protagonist Yuji Itadori a serious power upgrade when it comes to supernatural threats. With Sukuna still sharing a body with Yuji to this day, one cosplayer has given the curse king a major makeover as a major announcement for the Shonen series looms and the prequel film continue to be a major winner in Japanese theaters before it hits the big screen in the West this March.

There have been many anime series that featured a hero struggling with an inner demon that would often grant them additional power as a result of them sharing one body. Bleach saw Ichigo Kurosaki struggling with the Hollow that lie dormant within himself, Naruto saw the titular character dealing with the power and influence of the Nine-Tailed Fox Kurama, and Jujutsu Kaisen follows a similar path with Yuji sharing his mind with that of the king of curses. With Sukuna being an ever-present threat that waits in the recesses of Itadori’s body, fans of the series can definitely expect him to make future appearances in the series.

Instagram Cosplayer Ufe_Durh shared this new take on Sukuna, who has an interesting role to play within the Shonen series of Jujutsu Kaisen as he is both an ally and an antagonist to the main players of the series, with Yuji continuing to chow down on his fingers, potentially signing his own death warrant as a result:

The prequel movie of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 saw Yuji and Sukuna out of the spotlight, instead focusing on the student that was the original protagonist of the franchise, Yuta Okkotsu. While not having a king of curses bouncing around his brain, Yuta had a very different problem on his hands as his supernatural power was born from the loss of the love of his life. With his lifelong friend dying before their lives could fully begin with one another, she re-emerged as a demonic presence that assisted Yuta with his battles in the movie, while having quite the ghastly appearance to boot.

