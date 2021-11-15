Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Toji’s Brutality

One brutal Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is highlighting just how brutal of a fighter Toji Fushiguro can be! The first season of the anime made some major waves with action fans around the world, and it was so successful that the anime is continuing with a new feature film later this year in Japan. But while this feature film is definitely exciting, there’s an even bigger hope for the anime to come back with a full second season. It’s because this second season will have some of the series’ heaviest hitters and biggest fights.

One character on the cusp of an official anime debut is Toji Fushiguro, one of the more intriguing presences in the manga following the events of the anime’s first season. He makes his debut in the next arc of the series following the fight against the Death Painting Wombs, so it wouldn’t be so far into a theoretical second season of the anime. But since it’s such a long wait, fans are taking Toji into their own hands such as artist @ponpon.cosplay bringing the violent fighter to life with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a second season of the anime has yet to be announced or even confirmed to be planned, it would definitely be a great thing for fans considering how much would be tackled with those new episodes. The seeds have been planted in the first season for the major conflict coming in a potential second season, and those seeds will begin to flower even more so with the coming release of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film in Japan. Because while that might be a prequel, it actually answers some big questions.

Not only does it clear up some stuff about the past, it also sets the stage for those major events coming in a second season of the series. These would include fighters like Toji as well as some other major new players that have also yet to make their debut. It makes the future of the franchise all the more exciting, and fans can find out more of that future with Gege Akutami’s original manga series now currently available to read with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

Would you want to see Jujutsu Kaisen come back with a Season 2? Are you excited that it would mean Toji would finally be getting into the action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!