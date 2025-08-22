Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Groovy New Look at Its Best Duo

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami may have taken a hiatus from any new series for now, but he’s keeping himself busy with several gorgeous artworks ever since the manga’s ending. Whether it’s the One Piece Card Game official coloring of the Five Elders or a breathtaking visual of Mereleona Vermillion for the 10th anniversary of Black Clover, fans can’t stop praising Akutami’s art. The mangaka was in poor health during JJK’s serialization and shortly after its ending, but he’s recovering well. Jujutsu Kaisen’s most beloved arc, Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, is being adapted into its fourth stage play, which is scheduled to run in Tokyo from August 22-31, 2025, and in Osaka from September 5-7, 2025.

The author himself drew a special visual of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto to promote the play. Both special-grade sorcerers are the key characters in the flashback arc and were once known as the “strongest duo.” The flashback arc follows their high school years and the tragedy that led to their separation. In the new visual by Akutami, we see a new look of the duo wearing fashionable outfits, which we haven’t seen in the manga before. Both are in their teenage years, which suits the fit even more.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen?

Although the manga has already ended and released its final volumes, the anime still has to cover the last two arcs. Season 3 was announced in December 2023, right after the second season’s finale. Even after so long, the series has only revealed one official visual in December 2024 during Jump Festa. As fans await new information on the upcoming season, the studio focused intensely on the promotion of the compilation film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie. It was released in Japan on May 30th, 2025, and made its U.S. premiere in theatres on July 16th, 2025.

The anime is celebrating its fifth anniversary on August 31st, 2025, promising five major updates related to the franchise. Some of these updates are expected to be related to the third season, but we still have to wait a few more days to know for sure. Season 3 will adapt the Culling Game Arc, a battle royale set up by Kenjaku to put countless sorcerers against one another. However, before the battle royale begins, the manga will focus on the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc. If the anime follows the manga, it will adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before the Culling Game begins.

These arcs will solve the major question about Yuta Okkotsu’s intentions after his sudden return to Japan. He gained popularity after the prequel movie, but it’s his first time appearing in the main story, and he’s already targeting the series’ protagonist. The reason behind his actions will be revealed in Season 3. Both arcs combined make up for about 22 chapters, so they will be fully covered in the first few episodes. Considering that the Culling Game alone has 63 chapters (the longest JJK arc), we should be expecting another 24-26 episode season.

