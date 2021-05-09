Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Stands Strong With Maki

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is truly standing strong and tall with Maki Zenin! Jujutsu Kaisen initially made its first foray into the anime world late last year, and in the year since sales for Gege Akutami's original manga series have multiplied by a ton because fans fell in love with the series' brutal world filled with unique characters. Each fighter in the series carries a major weight around with them (in fact, it's what fuels their respective cursed abilities), so it's compelling to see how each character's complicated backstory unfolds with each new entry.

This was especially true for someone like Maki Zenin. Though she's technically outside of the usual realms of the Jujutsu Sorcery world, this was a deliberate decision made when she was born to instead amplify her body through a monstrous strength. Maki fights on anyway, and it's this sense of fierce perseverance that artist @sanet.cosplay has captured excellently with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

It's a pretty good time to be a fan of Maki Zenin too. The anime might have wrapped up its first season with a tease that she'll be training to get even stronger and face off a new level of threat, but it has yet to be confirmed whether or not we're going to get a second season of the anime. Thankfully, we'll be seeing Maki in anime action long before a potential second season of the series as she's one of the few characters we'll see in the upcoming prequel movie.

Announced to be in the works following the first season of the anime, the new movie will be tackling the official prequel story, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This prequel follows the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu (who has been briefly mentioned in passing in the first season) as he joins the school alongside familiar characters like Maki, Toge Inumaki and Panda. Maki gets some pretty big moments in the manga, so the film is likely going to take these moments to a huge new level.

It'll be a younger and much different version of Maki than we have seen in the first season, so fans will see how she and the other second years spent their intense first year in Jujutsu Tech. But what do you think? Are you excited to see more of Maki in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie? Let us know all of your thoughts on Maki and all things Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!