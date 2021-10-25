Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Killer New Poster for Halloween

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted a killer new poster fit for the spooky Halloween season this Fall! Gege Akutami’s original manga series is at a whole kind of different place now than when it was a year ago, and a much different place from when it first began. The series has catapulted into a whole new realm of recognition and popularity due to the successful debut of its anime adaptation, and that success has resulted in more sales for the original manga as fans are anxious to not only keep up but try and figure out what could be coming next.

The manga might currently be heading for a break soon, but the series has kicked off an intense new series of bouts for Yuji Itadori. Like with the Shibuya Incident, one thing about watching Yuji in action is knowing that one day Sukuna will rise and take over and cause all sorts of chaos as a result. This was first demonstrated through the use of Sukuna’s Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine, and with it opened up a whole new world of twisted visuals. These twisted visuals are now living on through a killer new poster dropped in the newest issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Malevolent Shrine Poster from Jump GIGA 2021 Autumn pic.twitter.com/EYUyCdLX9i — shiro (@kaikaikitan) October 21, 2021

While we had gotten to see Malevolent Shrine in action briefly when Sukuna had debuted it early on in the series, there was not much time to explain what his Domain Expansion even does. It’s implied that it allows him to speedily cut things (much like he did the higher grade Cursed Spirit and Yuji’s head), but it was also implied that this speedy killing was also just a skill that Sukuna had already. Combined with the visual of it, and it makes for one deadly and creepy ultimate power. But that’s also part of the draw to Sukuna as a threat overall.

He’s always lingering underneath each and every one of the events in the series, and could always pop out when he feels like it. Though he formed a secret contract with Yuji to supposedly prevent it from happening, it’s clear that Sukuna still has something big in mind that we have yet to see come to fruition. What do you think Sukuna’s ultimate plan will be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!