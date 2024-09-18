Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Teases the Downfall of Its Top Clans

Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending the last few chapters wrapping up the final loose ends before the manga comes to an end later this month, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing the downfall for the top Jujutsu society families. Jujutsu Kaisen's Jujutsu Sorcery world is arguably still one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the series as a whole. With the the fight against Sukuna now ended, it's time for Yuji Itadori and the surviving fighters to get to some level of normal as they recover from everything that went down in such a status quo shaking fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen's sorcery world will continue to change after everything that's happened with Sukuna, and it was even started before that with the events of the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game. But as the sorcery world continues to be shaken up, it's the same for the families that were formerly on the top of the food chain as well. The newest chapter teases there will be a battle for dominance between the Gojo and Kamo clans, and it seems like it's all going to fall apart.

(Photo: Yuji and Nobara think about the future in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 - Shueisha)

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 picks up after the fight with Sukuna as the surviving sorcerers are breaking down everything that happened. Each one of them blames themselves for how involved or not involved they were in the fight itself, but at the end of the day they're happy to still be alive. It's then explained that more sorcerers could have survived had it not been for another clan keeping the New Shadow Style and Simple Domain techniques to themselves. They had been hoarding it through a Binding Vow, and it meant that no other sorcerers outside of that clan were able to learn it.

Because of this, there was actually a secret plan in action during all of the chaos with Sukuna. While the others were fighting, Mei Mei had tracked down the head of the mysterious New Shadow Style clan and assassinated them. Killing them to make Kusakabe the new leader of the clan, and thus allowing the Binding Vow to be removed (so that she could financially take advantage of it later), Mei Mei also had another reason for doing all of this. It's because this family wanted to eventually send the three big families into chaos.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who Are the Three Big Families?

Jujutsu Kaisen previously explained that the three families on the top of the Jujutsu world were the Zenin, Gojo, and Kamo clans. With Maki eliminating the Zenin clan following the Shibuya Incident, this only left the Gojo and Kamo clans. It's teased in Chapter 269 that these families will eventually fall to ruin as a result of this shake up (and even more so following Gojo's death as it will leave a full power vacuum), and this New Shadow Style clan was trying to take advantage of all of this to get to the top of the Jujutsu world.

But as we've also seen with Gojo eliminating the higher ups before his fight with Sukuna, it doesn't really matter who sits at the top of Jujutsu society. It's something that hasn't really been fleshed out in a significant way through the course of the series, and will likely not play any crucial role now that there are only two chapters left. These clans falling will just be another way that the old gives way to the new in this new era of sorcery. Which means a brighter future for everyone who has survived through it all.