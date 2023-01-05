Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Which Characters Reminds Him of Thanos

Jujutsu Kaisen has been around for years now, and of course, all eyes are on the series this year. After all, the anime is gearing up for season two, and Yuji will have plenty to do when the show returns. His beef with Mahito hasn't gone anywhere, and the villain's whole gang has some big plans in store. And according to a recent French interview, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen says Mahito never fails to remind him of the Marvel Universe's big baddie.

Yes, that is right. Mahito might have nothing to do with the Avengers, but he shares something in common with Thanos the Mad Titan. During a chat, Gege Akutami admitted he likens Mahito to the Marvel villain, and he has good reason to.

"Mahito is intrinsically evil, and he only thinks about making humans suffer deep down. But can he be proven wrong? His situation reminds me of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. In the end, I never felt hatred for him," Akutami explains.

As you can see, Mahito and Thanos are cut from the same cloth in Akutami's eyes because of their inherent evilness. Mahito carries that weight around as a cursed spirit, and Thanos has been brutal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since day one. They may have their moments of reprieve, but when it comes to seeing through their goals, no amount of bloodshed is too extreme to make it happen.

However, there is something about their evil nature that makes it hard to hate them. It is one thing to dislike a character who does evil when they know better, but Mahito and Thanos do not. Their view of the world, no matter how messed up, validates their actions in every way. So while we know these two are villains through and through, it is hard to hate them when conflict is all they know.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen comparison?