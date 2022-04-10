Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shares Hilarious New Look for Megumi

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given Megumi Fushiguro a surprising new makeover! Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise is now bigger than ever as thanks to the success of the anime’s debut season, sales of the manga have completely skyrocketed to a whole new level. Things have connected even further thanks to the successful release of its debut feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is now making its way through box offices around the world and breaking all sorts of new records along the way. There’s no better time than ever to be a fan of the franchise.

The series went on to be a quick hit with fans thanks to all of the interesting characters and enemies Akutami has introduced so far. While Yuji Itadori is undoubtedly the main draw as the central protagonist, the deuteragonist Megumi has been just as intriguing and even more so in many cases. He remains one of the more interesting characters to watch as the series unfolds its bigger and bigger battles, and now he’s been given an unexpectedly hilarious makeover from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! The artist’s usual keen eye for perspectives has given Megumi’s shadow beasts a whole new take and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Megumi is one of the many fighters fans desperately want to see in action again in not only the current chapters of the manga, but in the anime as well. Jujutsu Kaisen has been confirmed for a second season return planned for next year. While there are still very few details about its release as of this writing, it has been confirmed that MAPPA will be bringing the series to life when it finally returns. As for now, fans can see the franchise’s other characters in action during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is now making its way through theaters. If you’re curious as to what to expect from the movie before checking it out for yourself, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started:

“It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

What do you think? Where does Megumi rank among your favorite fighters in Jujutsu Kaisen overall? What have been some of your favorite moments so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!