Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Tasty Domain Expansion With New Restaurant Promotion

Jujutsu Kaisen ended its critically acclaimed manga earlier this year, creating a controversial finale for many fans that have been following Gege Akutami’s work for decades. Despite this fact, the impact left by the supernatural shonen series is one that won’t soon be forgotten. Case in point, Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates are preparing to be a part of a new partnership with a restaurant in Japan that teams up the biggest sorcerers with real world culinary items. If you’re looking to revisit the world of Jujutsu Tech, the restaurant known as Gindaco is creating some wild new edibles that pay tribute to the shonen franchise.

This new union with Gindaco is far from the only time that Jujutsu Tech has partnered with a restaurant chain. Earlier this year, Jujutsu Kaisen united with McDonald’s in a way that didn’t create new Happy Meals but did create new edibles paying tribute to the supernatural world. As a part of this past promotion, McDonald’s brought “Special Grade Garlic Sauce” to the United States for the first time, with each of the packets modeled after the biggest anime heroes and villains that sprang from the mind of creator Gege Akutami. While McDonald’s hasn’t hinted at another partnership with Jujutsu Tech, it goes to show how big the shonen franchise has become.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Takoyaki Fusion

If you’re unfamiliar with the restaurant Gindaco, the chain is one that only exists in Japan. The fast food chain is one that specializes in “Takoyaki,” aka a Japanese street food that creates ball-shaped edibles that can be filled with quite a few different ingredients. Typically, a key ingredient is octopus in the street food though there are options for those who want to avoid chowing down on the eight-limbed sea creatures.

Gindaco has revealed that the new partnership has already begun in Japan, touting the menu items that will feature the main characters of the Hidden Inventory Arc. Here’s how the restaurant chain breaks down the official collab, “Gindaco × TV anime “Jujutsu Kaisen” Today is the second collaboration takoyaki. Release date of “Japanese style soy sauce yuzu tartar” Don’t miss the special sleeves and collaboration cards.”

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Future

On top of most likely receiving more partnerships in the future, despite its manga conclusion, Jujutsu Tech still has a bright anime future ahead of it. Quickly following the second season finale and the end of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season was in the works. Thanks to the actions taken by the villainous Suguru Geto, a new storyline is in the works in The Culling Game. Now that Yuji Itadori is on the run due to Sukuna’s reign of destruction, a familiar face from Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta Okkotsu, is hot on the protagonist’s trail.

While the shonen manga has ended, this doesn’t mean that season three will be the grand finale for the television series. Based on what is still left to come to adapt, it makes sense that Jujutsu Kaisen would wrap its storyline with a fourth and final season. While the Shibuya Incident Arc took the world by storm, anime fans should start prepping themselves for some of the wildest and weirdest battles in the series history. Whenever Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime does end, it will be one of the record books if it follows the manga to the letter.

Want to see the wild places that Jujutsu Kaisen ends up in the future?