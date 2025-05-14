Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Voice Actor Reveals His Favorite Scene in Season 2

While Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen put the series on the map, Season 2 is where the series truly took off, with the highly anticipated Shibuya Arc blowing the series’ popularity completely out of the park. Besides the many excellent fights in the Shibuya Arc, Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen also gave fans a glimpse into the days of Gojo’s youth, depicting a whole new side of him that nobody knew existed. Soon enough, fans can experience this underrated arc of Season 2 in theaters through the compilation film of the Hidden Inventory Arc. On the occasion, Gojo’s voice actor, in a new interview, has revealed his favorite scene in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, and it may surprise fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview posted to Jujutsu Kaisen’s official anime website, Gojo’s Japanese voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura, was asked which scene from the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc left the strongest impression on him. Nakamura surprisingly revealed that the scene that stuck with him most was the confrontation between Gojo and Geto in Shinjuku. Nakamura’s response reads, “Every scene in ‘Hidden Inventory/Premature Death’ was memorable, but if I had to choose one, it would be the confrontation between Gojo and Geto in Shinjuku.” Nakamura’s reasons for choosing this scene in particular are quite surprising as well, with him revealing that the confrontation essentially changed his understanding of Gojo’s character as well as his performance as Gojo in the scene.

STUDIO MAPPA

Yuichi Nakamura Reveals the Scene That Changes His Understanding of Gojo Forever

Ever since his introduction, Gojo has been set up as a cool, confident, and detached teacher. His position as one of the strongest sorcerers in jujutsu society also sets him apart as the kind who doesn’t emotionally connect with those around him or form personal connections. However, this changes greatly during the Hidden Inventory Arc when Gojo’s past relationship with Geto is revealed. It seems fans weren’t the only ones who had this impression of Gojo, as his voice actor Yuichi Nakamura also revealed thinking the same of Gojo when recording the confrontation between Gojo and Geto in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Expanding on why this was his favorite scene, Nakamura revealed, “From reading the manga and performing in the first season and the movie, I had always thought, ‘Gojo isn’t the type of person who gets close to people.’ So at first, I performed the scene like every word Gojo said to Geto was just him expressing his feelings bluntly, like, ‘I don’t understand the meaning of what you did.’”

It seems Nakamura took on an emotionally detached tone at first, during the confrontation, but as he goes on to share, he was asked to take a different direction for the scene, one that showed more vulnerability on Gojo’s end. Nakamura said, “However, when I acted like that during the test recording, I was told, ‘The way you’re playing it now, Gojo just sounds like he’s throwing words at Geto, so please try to act like he came here to hear how Geto feels.’ In the end, the conversation turns into an argument, but we changed the direction of the beginning of the conversation from what I originally had, and that left a lasting impression on me.”

Many fans have dubbed this scene from the Shibuya Arc as one of the most heartbreaking moments in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, mainly because of how it brings out an unseen, almost human side to Gojo as he expresses real emotion for the first time in the series. Neither fans nor Gojo’s voice actor, Nakamura himself, were seemingly aware that Gojo could display such emotional vulnerability, and it did cost him quite heavily by playing right into Pseudo-Geto’s plans to trap him in the Prison Realm. It’s unclear whether fans will see such emotion again from Gojo until perhaps the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, though, until then, fans can look forward to having their hearts broken by Gojo and Geto’s tragic backstory all over again, this time in theaters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie releases in theaters across North America on July 16, 2025.

Source: Jujutsu Kaisen official website.