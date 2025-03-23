Jujutsu Kaisen Has Bad News for Fans Waiting for Season 3

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen aired in 2023 and became a global sensation almost immediately. The anime was even more successful than the first season, receiving praise from fans and critics alike. MAPPA announced a third season right after Season 2 concluded in December 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is confirmed to cover the Culling Game, another brutal and action-packed arc of the story. However, even more than a year since its announcement, there’s been barely any updates from MAPPA. Jump Festa 2025 shared a key visual featuring Yuji but didn’t share a release window or the first look at the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The winner of the Best Director award at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Shota Goshozono will be returning as the director of Season 3. He took over the helm after Sunghoo Park left MAPPA in 2021 and established his own studio, E&H Production. During the highly anticipated AnimeJapan 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen also set the stage to announce news regarding its upcoming projects. However, there weren’t any updates about the third season’s release date, placing it at a more likely 2026 debut window. Instead, they focused on promoting the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc compilation film, which will hit Japanese theatres on May 30th.

MAPPA

What Should You Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

While JJK Season 3 is confirmed to cover the Culling Game Arc, it will begin with Itadori’s Extermination Arc before moving on to the Perfect Preparation Arc. While both these arcs are short, they highlight the consequences of the Shibuya Incident Arc while also setting up the premise of the Culling Game. Yuji is once again being targeted by the elders, who order Yuta Okkotsu to be his executioner. Season 2 ends with a major cliffhanger as the youngest special-grade sorcerer shows hostility towards Yuji.

Yuta is the protagonist of the prequel movie and one of Gojo’s most trusted students. His actions may seem like he is out for blood, but he has his own plans. Moreover, the Perfect Preparation Arc focuses majorly on Maki and her struggles with the Zenin Clan. Culling Game is the battle royale set up by Kenjaku who craves destruction out of boredom. The Culling Game is the longest arc of the manga, so if Season 3 plans to wrap up these three arcs within 24-26 episodes, they will have to cover quite a lot of content compared to the first two seasons.

So it's more or less clear now that JJK Season-3 will be releasing in 2026 — Myamura (@Go_Jover) March 23, 2025

Fans Expect Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 to Release in 2026

While there’s no guarantee about this, the speculation stems from the fact that Season 1 debuted in 2020 and Season 2 in 2023. With a three-year gap between the first two seasons, MAPPA may as well take the same approach this time as well. While JJK Season 3 didn’t share any new updates in AnimeJapan 2025, the franchise has plenty of chances this year. Aniplex Online Fest, which is usually held in September, and Jump Festa, which takes place every December, are another two major events fans can keep an eye out for as they await a teaser and release date of Season 3. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first two seasons and the prequel movie on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

H/T: @Go_Jover on X