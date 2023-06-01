Jujutsu Kaisen Explains Sukuna's Big Mistake With Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the final fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna with the newest chapters of Gege Akutami's original manga series, and with this fight Gojo explains what Sukuna's biggest mistake while possessing Yuji Itadori was! The Culling Game arc has reached its final stage as now the only opponents left standing in the way are Sukuna and Suguru Geto. Sukuna surprisingly made his big move at Megumi Fushiguro's biggest moment of weakness as he left Yuji's body to instead take over Megumi's body. Now the King of Curses has been stronger than ever before as a result.

Jujutsu Kaisen has started to turn around that bleak moment for Megumi, however, as Gojo was finally freed from the confines of the Prison Realm. Now that Gojo is back in action, he's ready to jump right back into the fight and has started to fight against Sukuna in full. But as their fight begins with Gojo making a huge move early on, Gojo and Sukuna have started to exchange words as the two of them are also fighting with their prides on the line. But it turns out Gojo has an edge because Sukuna made a key mistake, already letting Gojo feel what it would be like to lose one of his students back when Yuji was killed.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Sukuna's Big Mistake With Yuji Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 begins Gojo's fight against Sukuna in full, and the two of them already show how much strength that both of the fighters have. But Gojo questions why Sukuna choose to take over Megumi, and suspects that Sukuna did so in order to throw Gojo off. But as Gojo explains to Sukuna, he actually has no problems with fighting Megumi and potentially killing him as the fight rolls on. Not only because Megumi looks so much like Toji (who Gojo hates), but because Gojo's already experienced a heartbreaking death.

One of Sukuna's big plays early on was to remove his heart and kill his host body, Yuji. This had left such an impact on Gojo that he explains to Sukuna that it was a mistake to do so because now he can worry about Megumi later. He's already had such a heartbreaking experience due to Sukuna that now he can put his entire focus on defeating Sukuna first and foremost regardless of the consequences to his loved ones.

