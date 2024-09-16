Jujutsu Kaisen: How Did Yuta Okkotsu Come Back to Life?

Jujutsu Kaisen will officially be coming to an end in just a couple of more chapters, and the newest chapter of the manga has revealed how Yuta Okkotsu was able to come back to life after everything that happened in the fight against Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen will be coming to an end later this month, and that means there are only two chapters left to go from Gege Akutami's long running series. With the fight against Sukuna over as the Shinjuku Showdown arc ended its duration, it's now time for Yuji Itadori and the others to recover before the grand finale.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending its final chapters seeing Yuji and the others break down everything that happened in the fight with Sukuna, and each of them has been suffering significant losses since the Shibuya Incident. But thankfully one of these potential losses was avoided as while Yuta had cut out his brain and put it into Gojo's body in a final desperate gambit against the King of Curses, he was saved from his own fate thanks to just how much love Rika has for him at the end of the day.

(Photo: Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 - Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen 269: Yuta Returns

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 picks up after the previous chapter that saw Maki yelling at Yuta for his actions during the Shinjuku Showdown. Yuta is then revealed to be completely back in his body (with the forehead stitches to prove that his brain is back and intact). He explains that while Rika didn't follow him over to Gojo's body when he had initially switched, he thought he lost his connection with her as a result of then copying Gojo's former abilities. But thanks to Shoko Ieiri and Rika both using Reverse Curse technique to maintain Yuta's body after his brain was removed, he still had a body to return to.

When his copy of Kenjaku's technique had burned out within Sukuna's Domain, Yuta thought he was going to die. But it turns out that Kenjaku was still active even after the Domain was opened. It was somehow possible to divide multiple curse techniques through barrier techniques. Because Rika was an external curse technique, Yuta was able to reunite with her when he got access to his curse techniques once more. So he was able to return to his body and use Rika to come back to life in full.

What Happens to Gojo Now?

This also raises a very interesting question, however. Because now that Yuta has fully returned to his body, what does that mean for Gojo? It's unfortunately looking like fans won't get their dream of the character somehow also returning back to life before the series comes to an end. Yuta was only able to survive the brain transfer due to Rika's outside interference and a confluence of chance happenings making it possible to return to his body, but Gojo was in a much worse situation.

Gojo was completely dead before Shoko had removed his brain for Yuta's use, and although his body was active, it's not likely that Gojo was preserved in the same way that Yuta's was before he returned to his body. This also means that Yuji and the others will likely have to properly say goodbye to Gojo, and send him off in full as it all comes to an end. It will be a spiritual final return for the character at most, but fans hoping to see him share in this happy ending with the others will likely be very disappointed after Yuta's comeback.