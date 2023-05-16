Jujutsu Kaisen Drops Big Teasers for Yuta and Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for the final fight of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has dropped some pretty curious teasers about what Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori will be up to when the final battle begins! The Culling Game started out with a number of huge fights as Yuji and the others tried their best to quickly amass as many points as they could, but it was revealed in the final act of the Culling Game that all of their efforts were pretty much in vain. But thankfully the end of the deadly tournament is near.

Following Satoru Gojo being freed from the confines of the Prison Realm in the previous Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, Gojo was gearing up for his final fight against Sukuna at a later date. That later date has approached in a much quicker fashion than fans had been expecting, however, as their final fight fast approaches. But while Gojo is gearing up to take on Sukuna, it seems like Yuta and Yuji are preparing in their own way for what's coming next.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Jujutsu Kaisen Teasing for Yuta and Yuji?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 sees Gojo making his final preparations for the fight against Sukuna, and the rest of the fighters are preparing for the conflict in their own way as they will also need to somehow stop Suguru Geto while all of this is going down. Yuji is seen training with Atsuya Kusakabe and telling him to "master" something, and it's curious as to what this could be. Kusakabe (like Yuji) has no inherent Cursed Technique of his own and rose through the ranks with his sword skills, but this might be a way to even the playing field for the both of them in the fight to come.

As for Yuta, he's seen speaking with Toge Inumaki as they fill one another in about the status of Yuji's execution during all of this. But Inumaki tells Yuta something that Yuta deems "useful," but of course it's not clear what that could be just yet. So both Yuji and Yuta have something interesting brewing for the final fight to come, but it's just a matter of seeing how it all plays out.

What do you think Yuji and Yuta have planned for the end of the Culling Game? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!