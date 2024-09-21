Kagurabachi Highlights Its Main Duo With First Look at Volume 4

Kagurabachi is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, and the manga is highlighting the new main duo at the center of all the fights with the cover art for Volume 4 coming to shelves. Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine one year ago, and has been a massive hit for the magazine ever since. Not only was it already garnering a lot of buzz with manga fans before the first chapter even made its original debut, but it's somehow been keeping up that hot streak with each new chapter that has come out since.

Kagurabachi celebrated the first anniversary of the manga's serialization with the start of a brand new arc sending Chihiro Rokuhira on a whole new set of fights, but it's also coming at the end of a major arc, the Rakuzaichi Auction, that sort of changed the series at its core. With it Kagurabachi now has a new duo at the center of all the fights as Hakuri Sazanami is joining Chihiro's side on the path of death ahead. These big changes led to them sharing the cover art for Volume 4 of the Kagurabachi manga, hitting shelves in Japan on October 4th. Check it out below:

Kagurabachi: Who Is Hakuri Sazanami?

Hakuri makes his debut during the Rakuzaichi Auction arc of Kagurabachi. This was the second major arc of the series (or third if you separate the introduction and vs. Sojo arcs) that saw Chihiro breaking his way into the titular Rakuzaichi Auction in order to get closer to the next of the Enchanted Blades, the Shinuchi. This arc begins with Chapter 19 of Hokazono's original series, and sees Chihiro coming across Hakuri as the new addition had been thrown out by the rest of his clan. Deemed a disappointment, Hakuri ends up inspired by seeing Chihiro in action.

First seeming a bit too wacky to gel with the way Chihiro has been out on a one-way path to his revenge, Hakuri ends up becoming one of the most important people Chihiro has met thus far. Hakuri fights together with Chihiro using his knowledge of his family's auction, and thus the two are able to disrupt it by even breaking into the storehouse that had only previously been accessed to with the sorcery belonging to Hakuri's father. It's Hakuri who's able to tap into a new power to control, and Hakuri who helps Chihiro save the people trapped inside.

Chihiro and Hakuri Team Up in Kagurabachi's Future

Following the end of the arc and fall of the Sazanami family, Hakuri is left without a direction to go in the future. Thanks to how much he had bonded with Chihiro due to their time fighting alongside one another, Hakuri decides to accompany Chihiro on his path for revenge and help him from that point on. In fact, Hakuri's become so reliable to Chihiro that the sorcerer is playing a huge role in Chihiro's posed plan for the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc now playing out in the newest chapters of the series.

Chihiro's gone from being uneasy with having someone fighting with him, to now relying on Hakuri as a central part of his plan (as he wants to use Hakuri's storehouse ability to save the Enchanted Blades and bearers), shows just how much has changed within this first year run of the series. Chihiro's looking entirely different than what he did in the first chapter, and soon we'll see what that means for the next year of its serialization.