One of the Best Modern Rom-Coms Ends After Nearly 10 Years

Komi Can’t Communicate, one of the best modern romantic comedies, has officially come to an end after nearly ten years of publication. Tomohito Oda’s Komi Can’t Communicate first made its debut in the pages of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2016. It introduced fans to Shoko Komi, a girl who seemed unapproachable due to the way she was idolized by the rest of her class. Silent, cool, and beautiful, Komi was a mystery to many. But it turned out that she had a problem when it came to communicating with others. A disorder that held her back from forming real connections with others.

The debut chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate sees Komi meeting a boy named Hitohito Tadano, who is basically the opposite of Komi. He was average, and didn’t really stand out from the crowd. But as the two became friends, Tadano then helped Komi with her real goal of making 100 friends before leaving high school. And as the manga comes to an end with nearly 500 chapters of the series and nearly ten years of publication, Komi is able to leave school with her head held high.

How Does Komi Can’t Communicate End?

Komi Can’t Communicate officially comes to an end with Chapter 499 in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. Although Komi herself still has some troubles when it comes to speaking in front of others (as she turned down the opportunity to make the closing address to her class during her graduation ceremony), it’s clear that she’s dramatically different than when the series began nine years ago. In fact, she happily watches as Tadano gives the commencement speech instead and comments along in support with each of the points he makes.

As the final chapter comes to an end, Tadano helps Komi and the rest of the graduating class to see that despite all of their quirks, they’re all going to be fine when they get out into the real world and their adult lives. This has been something that has been popping up in the final arc especially as Komi and the others have been getting closer to leaving the school, but Komi’s bright and ready for the future. Thanks to how much Tadano and the others have helped her blossom, she’s now ready to pass it on to the next generation as she readies for her next phase.

You Should Check Out Komi Can’t Communicate

If you missed out on Komi Can’t Communicate during its nearly ten year run, thankfully now there’s plenty of time to go back and check out the now complete series. If you wanted to do so, you can find all chapters of the series available with Viz Media’s Viz Manga library with a paid subscription (or the final three chapters completely for free). It’s a balance of lots of different elements as while Komi and Tadano’s burgeoning romance is indeed a focus for a while, the series’ nearly 500 chapters expand the cast in some major ways.

There are arcs and chapters focusing on different members of the cast, each with their own quirky personalities. It’s hard not to find a favorite amongst all of them after seeing so much development. If you wanted to check out the anime instead, there are now two seasons of Komi Can’t Communicate now streaming exclusively with Netflix. There has yet to be any word on whether or not the anime will be returning for a third season as of the time of this production, but there’s plenty of ground to cover.