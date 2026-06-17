Komi Can’t Communicate Reveals Adult Designs With New Timeskip After Finale

Komi Can’t Communicate has returned with a brand new chapter taking place long after the original finale, and with it has revealed how Komi and Tadano look in their adult lives. Tomohito Oda’s Komi Can’t Communicate is one of the unsung heroes of the 2020s. The romantic comedy introduced fans to a quiet and anxious girl named Shoko Komi, and her desire to make 100 friends before leaving high school. Officially ending its run late last year, Komi Can’t Communicate has made a surprising comeback with one final slice of life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Komi Can’t Communicate ended its official manga run last December with 500 chapters under its belt, but this year it celebrates the 10th anniversary of its original debut with Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. And to help commemorate the situation, original creator Tomohito Oda has actually returned with a brand new chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate set after the end of the original series. Showcasing a piece of Komi and Tadano’s lives as college students, it’s definitely a welcome comeback.

Komi Can’t Communicate Returns With New Chapter After Finale

Courtesy of Shogakukan

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 501 takes place sometime after Komi and her class had graduated from high school as seen in the final chapter of the original series. It showcases a day in Tadano’s life as he attends his college courses and works his part time job. He gets a distressing call from Komi, and heads to her house right away. Dealing with the chaos, Kawai and Maruko (who Komi is still living with) reveal that there’s actually a cockroach that has frightened all three of them that he needs to deal with.

Komi returns to see Kawai and Maruko clinging to Tadano, and hilariously gets a bit jealous about it before the situation is all cleared up. Komi and Tadano have a sweet moment, but it’s ultimately undercut by Kawai declaring she’s going to burn the whole building down after the incident. It’s just another cute chapter in all of their lives, and showcases that Komi and Tadano truly went to have a great future together after the original ending.

Is Komi Can’t Communicate’s Anime Ever Coming Back?

OLM / Shogakukan

With Komi Can’t Communicate‘s manga run ending last year, and the franchise currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, it does raise the question of whether or not the anime ever has plans to return in the future. The second season of the series ended back in 2022, and unfortunately had shown no signs of continuing with more episodes anytime soon. It’s been four years and no updates in the time since, so unfortunately it doesn’t seem like the anime is going to come back in the near future.

Komi Can’t Communicate isn’t the most popular romantic comedy series out there, nor was its anime the biggest when it hit. You can find it now streaming with Netflix in the meantime if you wanted to see what all the fuss is about, but there’s still plenty on the table for a potential third season (and beyond) in the years to come. Let’s hope the 10th anniversary is the start of a bigger come back for the franchise.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!