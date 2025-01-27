Miraculous Season 6 Premiere Now Streaming Online for Free: Watch

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has finally returned to TV screens with the highly anticipated Season 6 of the animated series, and the premiere episode is now available to watch completely for free if you missed it. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’s return for Season 6 has been a rather anticipated one considering all of the changes that would be coming to the animated series in the coming season. Not only has Marinette Dupain-Cheng spread out the Miraclous to form a bigger hero team, but there are also lots of changes to the animated series behind the scenes for the new episodes too.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 has officially premiered its first episode with the Disney Channel and Disney XD in the United States this weekend after fans have been waiting for a while, but thankfully there’s a new and easy way to quickly catch up. The first episode of the new season is titled “The Illustrhater” and teases that “Ladybug and her team face a villain full of imagination.” If you missed the premiere, you can check out the first episode in full for free with Disney Channel’s official YouTube channel. Check it out in the video above.

What’s New for Miraculous Season 6?

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 is now airing its new episodes with the Disney Channel and Disney XD on Saturday mornings, and will be kicking off its international releases at a later date. This is the first season of the series animated with Unreal Engine, and therefore fans are already getting to see some new character designs in action with these new episodes. Maria Doolan, head of content partnerships and distribution at Miraculous Corp., teased how big of a deal this new is going to be too.

“The launch of season six coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Miraculous brand and promises an exciting new chapter in the franchise,” Doolan began. “This season features characters who have grown and evolved with refreshed visuals that capture their development, and a bold new storyline weaves together themes of courage and self-belief that continue to resonate with fans of all ages.” Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 and 7 are co-productions with Disney Branded Television, Brazil’s Globosat, Italy’s KidsMe, and France’s TF1. So things are going to be big for the franchise this year.

What Is Miraculous Season 6 Going to Be About?

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 will be kicking off the tenth anniversary of the animated series, and Season 7 is now in the works for a release some time next year. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes Season 6 of the series will be sticking around for, but you can currently catch up with the first five seasons of the series now exclusively streaming with Disney+. As for what fans can expect to see in the new season, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 is teased by Disney as such:

“Marinette and Adrien have never been so close but they’re still keeping secrets from each other. Meanwhile, Ladybug and Cat Noir must face a mysterious and elusive new enemy out to steal their Miraculous and cause chaos in Paris. Along with their classmates and a newly formed superhero team, our heroes are about to experience a school year full of emotions and revelations.” But the story for the new season is not the only thing new heading into this next wave of episodes for the long running series.