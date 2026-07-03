Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 5 Return With New Trailer – Watch Now

A major Isekai franchise has confirmed it’s coming back to Crunchyroll next year with a brand new season, and the anime has given fans a whole new look at Season 5 with a first trailer. Crunchyroll has plenty of new Isekai that fans are going to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year, but that’s not all. Fans are already setting their sights on what could be coming our way in 2027, and there are some big franchises that are on deck that you’re going to want to see in action.

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Crunchyroll had plenty to showcase during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and one of the big reveals is the confirmation that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5 is now set for its debut in 2027. While there is no concrete release date for the new episodes as of the time of this initial announcement, Crunchyroll has dropped a brand new trailer showing off what’s going down in these new episodes. You can check it out below.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5 Confirms 2027 Crunchyroll Release

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The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5 will be making its debut sometime in 2027, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. It will feature a returning production staff from the fourth season as well. Hitoshi Haga will once again direct the series for Kinema Citrus with Keigo Koyoagi returning to handle the scripts. Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu and Masahiro Suwa will be handling the character designs, and Kevin Penkin returns to compose the music.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has seen Naofumi Iwatani distracted a bit for the past few seasons as the fourth season saw him dealing with Raphtalia’s homeland in order to figure everything out before the next wave. He was quickly running out of time as the fourth season came to an end, so now it’s time for that battle to actually begin. That’s the focus of this first major trailer as Naofumi heads up a massive army readying to fight the Phoenix.

What’s Happening in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5?

Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

It’s going to be very important to catch up with everything that’s happened so far in The Rising of the Shield Hero before jumping into the new episodes. You can check out the first four seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, and you’ll see how much Naofumi’s army has been expanding in preparation of taking on this next wave in particular. As the Phoenix readies for battle, Naofumi is hoping he’s gathered enough allies to deal with it.

It’s only one of the many Isekai franchises that fans will be looking out for in 2027, and joins a very competitive early slate as we gear up for the end of 2026, but at least The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5 is teasing it’s going to hit very hard when it finally lands. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not it can meet that potential.

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